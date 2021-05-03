  The version for the print
    Marlink Group closes the transaction on ITC Global

    ITC Global joins the Marlink Group, strengthening its leading position as provider of smart network solutions on land and at sea

    On Friday April 30, Marlink Group, the leading provider of smart network solutions, closed the transaction of acquiring ITC Global, strengthening its position as the global leader in business-critical smart network and digital enablement solutions for customer’s remote operations.

    The acquisition, backed by Apax Partners sas, marks another milestone in the company’s M&A strategy. Within the Marlink Group, ITC Global will focus on Energy and high-end customers who need specific and complex managed network solutions. ITC Global is also further extending the Group’s global footprint with its strong presence in the US, the UK and Australia.

    Erik Ceuppens, CEO of the Marlink Group, said, “ITC Global is an important cornerstone of the Marlink Group and it is an essential part of the business as we expand our global leadership position in the Energy and Mining sectors. Importantly, we are also enhancing the Group's capabilities, building a unique portfolio of innovative and fully managed smart network solutions that is driving the digital transformation of our customers’ remote operations.”

    Ian Dawkins, CEO of ITC Global, said, “Our timing is perfect. The global economy is picking up fast, which means our customers’ businesses are progressing rapidly. They need the very best communications for their remote operations, both to run the business and for their people. As part of the Marlink Group, we’re leading the development of the technology and services that are already transforming what businesses can do when further digitalising their operations.”

    The Marlink Group, now with ITC Global as an integral part, has very strong momentum in all its businesses and has repeatedly outperformed the market both commercially and financially. With the support of its investors, Marlink Group will continue to pursue its selective and successful M&A strategy to further develop and expand its growth potential.

    About Marlink
    Marlink is a trusted partner in fully managed smart network solutions, based on an intelligent hybrid network and unrivalled digital solutions. A true partner, who goes Above and Beyond to help you run your remote operations in ever smarter, more profitable and sustainable ways to give you the competitive edge. In today’s world, the power to connect your business operations and assets, even in the most remote and challenging places, has never mattered more. At Marlink, we design, build and manage smart network solutions around your individual needs. We provide trusted global coverage, through our intelligent hybrid network combining satcoms, terrestrial technologies and digital solutions.

