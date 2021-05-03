2021 May 3 14:27

The U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for person in the water near Matagorda, Texas

The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing boater in the Colorado River near Matagorda, Texas.



Approximately three square miles were covered over 13 hours by aircraft and vessel during the search.



Saturday morning, Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders received notification of five individuals who were ejected from their vessel after reportedly striking a piling in the water. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew.



Texas Parks and Wildlife Department personnel recovered three individuals with minor injuries and one person unresponsive.



“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of everyone involved,” said Lt. Alexis Williams, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command duty officer. “We appreciate the quick responses from our local partners who helped and are continuing in the search. Due to the confined area and response, we have suspended further search efforts pending additional information.”