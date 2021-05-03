2021 May 3 13:18

Carnival Breeze, Carnival Vista arrive in Galveston in advance of cruise rally at Port tomorrow

Two of Carnival Cruise Line’s Galveston-based ships – Carnival Breeze and Carnival Vista – arrived at the Port of Galveston earlier today in anticipation of a cruise rally at the port on Monday to discuss the economic impact of the 14-month pause in operations.



Carnival President Christine Duffy and Galveston Mayor Dr. Craig Brown were among the speakers at the event that is hosted by the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) which was represented by FMC Commissioners Louis E. Sola and Carl W. Bentzel. Galveston port and community officials as well as local business leaders were on hand as well.



Carnival Cruise Line launched the first year-round cruise program from Galveston in 2000 and is the only cruise operator with three year-round ships based at the Port of Galveston, carrying roughly 750,000 guests annually.



The Port of Galveston at the Galveston Wharves is the fourth most popular cruise homeport in North America and only cruise port in Texas. Galveston’s cruise business generates $1.6 billion in expenditures annually and 27,000 jobs statewide.

About Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is “The World’s Most Popular Cruise Line©” with 24 ships operating voyages to The Bahamas, Caribbean, Mexican Riviera, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, New England, Bermuda, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. The line currently has two new ships scheduled for delivery – Mardi Gras in 2021 and Carnival Celebration in 2022.