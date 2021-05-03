2021 May 3 11:11

USCG searches for person in the water near Matagorda, Texas

The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the Colorado River near Matagorda, Texas, Saturday morning.



At approximately 5 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification of five individuals who were ejected from their vessel after reportedly striking a piling in the water. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew.



Texas Parks and Wildlife Department personnel recovered three individuals safely from the water with minor injuries and one person unresponsive.