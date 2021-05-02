2021 May 2 17:03

TNS Logistics relocates to Port of Brisbane

TNS Logistics is bringing its ports logistics and supply chain management expertise to the Port of Brisbane, signing a 10-year lease agreement for a 1.56 ha site within the Port Gate Estate.



A family-owned and operated integrated logistics provider, the development will include a new 2,000 sqm warehouse plus corporate office; a wash bay and 7,617sqm dedicated hardstand; truck and trailer storage and onsite staff car parking. It will also utilise an existing 1,075sqm warehouse to meet TNS Logistics’ specific requirements.



In line with PBPL’s sustainable design standards, the development will be designed to 5 star Green Star equivalent which will include a 100kW rooftop solar system, rainwater harvesting tanks, irrigated landscaping, and LED lighting amongst other ESD initiatives.



Construction is expected to commence by mid-2021 and be complete before Christmas.



PBPL CEO, Roy Cummins, welcomed TNS Logistics to the Port and said the Port Gate location, on the doorstep of Fisherman Islands, would provide TNS Logistics with a competitive edge.



“For those looking to be close to action, it doesn’t get much closer than our Port Gate Estate. We know that operators achieve significant logistics and cost benefits by relocating closer to the Port’s terminals and wharves,” said Mr Cummins.



“We’re delighted to be able to support TNS Logistics’ capabilities now, while working closely with them to design and deliver a purpose built facility that will support their future growth plans.”



TNS Logistics Director, Sharon Norton said: “Our business has seen incredible growth in the last 2 years and with the support of the Port, TNS Logistics will be able to continue our current growth within the container and warehouse industry.



“The new Port Gate precinct will allow TNS to continue our growth by servicing our current customer’s and supporting their future growth at our new premises. The new facility will also double our current warehousing space and will support our current rapid growth within our new e-commerce division. The TNS team are all very excited and would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at the Port for their support.”



Savills Australia Director, Shaw Harrison, said: “We are pleased to have been able to support TNS throughout the past 4 or so years as we have assisted them relocate a couple of times as their business has grown dramatically over the years. We are excited to see their business grow and grateful of the opportunity to pre-commit the tailored site for their future with the Port. Their growth is no fluke and is testament to a lovely family providing great service to their customers. The Port of Brisbane have provided them with an outstanding solution that is going to be a first class facility, allowing their projected future growth.”



The agreement was negotiated by Shaw Harrison from Savills, with the facility to be designed by SPARC* Architects.