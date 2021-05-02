2021 May 2 13:44

Eidesvik announces sale of supply vessel Viking Athene

The vessel has been delivered and will be used by its new owner as a Farming Service Vessel



Eidesvik Shipping AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eidesvik Offshore ASA, says it has sold its supply vessel Viking Athene.



Delivery of the vessel took place today April 28, 2021. The vessel will after the sale exit the North Sea supply vessel market and be utilized by the new owner as a Farming Service Vessel. The sale of the vessel will result in an immaterial accounting effect for the second quarter of 2021.





