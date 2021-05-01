2021 May 1 11:17

Two USCG cutters arrive in Athens, Greece en route to their homeport in Bahrain

The Sentinel-class fast response Coast Guard Cutters Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) and Robert Goldman (WPC 1142) arrived in Athens for a routine logistics visit and key leader engagements, April 29, 2021.



“A common theme discussed throughout our engagements with the Hellenic Coast Guard, government, and industry leaders is the long-standing history of cooperation between the United States and Greece, particularly in the maritime sector. The exercises and exchanges between our crews and the Hellenic Coast Guard continued this tradition of partnership between both nations,” said Lt. Cmdr. Steve Hulse, commanding officer of Charles Moulthrope.



This port visit marks the cutters’ third stop while conducting operations in the U.S. Sixth Fleet region en route to their new homeport of Manama, Bahrain.



“It was a pleasure working alongside our Greek partners, celebrating the 200th anniversary of their independence, and gaining an understanding of the similarities in our services’ missions and responsibilities,” said Lt. Cmdr. Samuel Blase, commanding officer of Robert Goldman.



The Moulthrope and Goldman Athens stop highlights the enduring partnership between the United States and Greece. It also provided exchanges between U.S. Coast Guard members and the Hellenic Coast Guard and Greek ministries before a planned underway exercise. The joint effort enhances the collective ability to respond to any number of maritime threats and challenges and builds familiarization across services.



“I’m very happy to welcome the U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutters Robert Goldman and Charles Moulthrope to the port of Piraeus following their historic transatlantic voyage in support of Operation Trailblazer,” said U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey R. Pyatt. “For 200 years, the United States and Greece have stood shoulder-to-shoulder to uphold our shared democratic values and promote peace and stability in the region. Maritime ties have been at the heart of that relationship, starting with the relief ships that sailed from New England to Greece in the 1820s and continuing to the global partnership today between the U.S. Coast Guard and Greek shipping.”



The U.S. Coast Guard worked with the Greek navy earlier this year in the Arabian Gulf under U.S. Naval Forces Central Command. The Greek ship HS Hydra joined cutters and patrol boats of the U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia to operate alongside the two NATO partners. The U.S.-Greece relationship dates back more than 200 years, emphasizing democracy, partnership, and shared values.



“The Coast Guard compliments efforts from the Navy and Marine Corps by providing critical security expertise in shallow water environments, specializing in law enforcement missions and techniques,” said Rear Adm. Wayne Baze, director, Maritime Headquarters, U.S. Sixth Fleet. “Moulthrope and Goldman’s operations follow the aircraft carrier USS Eisenhower’s (CVN 69) visit to Souda Bay and work with the Hellenic Navy and Air Force. This dedicated, steady partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to security and stability across the entire maritime operations spectrum.”



Moulthrope and Goldman are en route to their new homeport in Bahrain to support the Navy’s U.S. Fifth Fleet and U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia. While in the U.S. Navy’s Sixth Fleet area of responsibility, the crews will support engagements with partner countries strengthening relationships and demonstrating our continued commitment to global maritime security and stability.



Moulthrope and Goldman are the first two of six Sentinel-class ships headed to U.S. Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). Established in 2002 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA played a critical role in maritime security and maritime infrastructure protection operations. It is the U.S. Coast Guard’s largest unit outside of the United States.



The U.S. Coast Guard remains operational during COVID-19, following all COVID-19 safety precautions and regulations.



U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.