2021 April 30 17:38

Some 16 bunkering companies to operate in Saint-Petersburg during summer navigation season

Low-sulphur fuel oil accounts for 51% of bunker sales

According to IAA PortNews’ Analytical Department, some 16 bunkering companies will operate in the port of Saint-Petersburg during this summer navigation season.



LUKOIL-MarineBunker, Baltic Fuel Company, Gazpromneft Marine Bunker, Nevsky Mazut and RN-Bunker are still the leaders of the bunkering market in Saint-Petersburg.



Throughout the previous year, there were no disruptions in supplies of compliant fuels to the port of Saint-Petersburg.



Bunkering with ecological fuels has been available at the port of Saint-Petersburg from 2015. As one of the first ports offering such fuels it is a good example of shifting towards low-sulphur fuels.



By the end of 2020, consumption of high-sulphur fuel decreased from 55% to 31% while the demand for low-sulphur fuel (with a content of 0.1% and 0.5%) has increased to 51% from 20% in 2019. The share of low-sulphur MGO decreased from 25% to 18%.





With effect from 1 January 2020 the requirements of the MARPOL Convention forbidding the use of fuels with sulphur content above 0.5 percent are introduced for throughout international navigation.

