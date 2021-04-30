2021 April 30 16:34

The CMA CGM Group announces the order of 22 new vessels

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, signed today with CSSC Group an order for:

6 LNG-powered containerships with a capacity of 13,000 TEUs (Twenty-foot equivalent unit),

6 LNG-powered containerships with a capacity of 15,000 TEUs,

10 VLSFO-powered containerships with a capacity of 5,500 TEUs

This order aims at accommodating market growth. These vessels are expected to join the Group’s fleet between 2023 and 2024.