  • 2021 April 30 16:34

    The CMA CGM Group announces the order of 22 new vessels

    The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, signed today with CSSC Group an order for:
     6 LNG-powered containerships with a capacity of 13,000 TEUs (Twenty-foot equivalent unit),
     6 LNG-powered containerships with a capacity of 15,000 TEUs,
     10 VLSFO-powered containerships with a capacity of 5,500 TEUs
    This order aims at accommodating market growth. These vessels are expected to join the Group’s fleet between 2023 and 2024.

