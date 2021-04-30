2021 April 30 15:47

Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga increased handling by 22% in QI’2021

Image source: MRC

Coal handling rose by 48%

In January-March 2021, Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC operating in the port of Ust-Luga (Leningrad Region) handled 1.1 million tonnes of cargo which is 22% more as compared with the same period of the previous year.



According to the company, coal handling surged by 48% to 1.05 million tonnes. Handling of petcoke totaled 50,000 tonnes.



In the reported period, the company handled 36 vessels (+9%, year-on-year) and 14,600 railcars (+7%, year-on-year). Average daily handling rose by 7% to 163,000 units, maximum – to 258 units per day.

Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC (MRC) is a cargo terminal in the Port of Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region, Russia. MRC specializes in unloading / loading, storage and shipment of dry bulk and general cargoes. The port handles primarily steam coal exported from Russia.