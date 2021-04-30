2021 April 30 14:43

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handled over 1.8 million tonnes of cargo in QI’2021

Image source: SP SPb

In the first quarter of 2021, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (SP SPb) handled over 1.8 million tonnes of cargo including 1.6 million tonnes of general cargo (up 1%, year-on-year) and 167,000 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (down 36%, year-on-year).

The growth was demonstrated in the segment of ferrous metal — its handling rose by 11% to 900,000 tonnes while handling of non-ferrous metal fell to 206,000 tonnes (-20%), metal scrap — to 167,000 tonnes (-26%).

The positive dynamics was registered in the segment of pellets: from the beginning of the year SP SPb handled 177,00 tonnes of pellets, 50% more than in the first quarter of 2020.The company now handles larger batches of pellets, about 30,000 tonnes on the average.

Over the three months of 2021, container throughput of SP SPb totaled 6,500 TEUs.

In QI’2021, the share of exports in the total throughput of the company reached 92% (1.68 million tonnes) with imports accounting for 8% (146,000 tonnes).

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC is among the largest stevedores providing services for handling all types of dry cargo at Big Port St. Petersburg. The Company operates modern multipurpose dedicated terminals for handling general and bulk cargoes and specialized terminals for Ro-Ro cargoes and containers.