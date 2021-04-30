2021 April 30 13:20

Australia bans bulk carrier Movers 3 after months of detention for appalling conditions

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority has handed-down an 18 month ban to Panama-flagged bulk carrier Movers 3, which is operated by Aswan Shipping, according to AMSA's release.

Movers 3 has been detained at anchor off Weipa in far north Queensland since 4 March 2021 for failing to carry out important regular surveys of the ship, and for appalling working and living conditions onboard.

Overnight, outstanding issues, namely the replacement of poorly maintained ballast tank head vents and the updated ship surveys, were finally resolved after a lengthy port State control detention.

On 29 April 2021 AMSA released Movers 3 from detention and immediately issued it with a ban, prohibiting it from entering an Australian port for 18 months.

AMSA Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Sachi Wimmer said Aswan Shipping had shown a complete disregard for its obligations to provide decent working and living conditions for its seafarers, and had not ensured its ships were maintained so they were safe for the crew and Australia’s marine environment.



Ms Wimmer thanked the various parties involved who had assisted where Aswan Shipping had failed to act, organising food and welfare support for the impacted seafarers.



Another of Aswan Shipping’s ships, Maryam is still under detention in Port Kembla for similar issues after being inspected by AMSA back on 19 February 2021.

AMSA continues to work with all parties involved with resolving the outstanding issues with Maryam. Further updates on the situation with Maryam will be provided in due course.