2021 April 30 12:11

Port Houston posts largest monthly container volume in March 2021

The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority met virtually in regular session on Tuesday for its April meeting, according to the company's release.

Chairman Ric Campo reflected on the priorities of Port Houston’s future, as he emphasized its commitment to continued investment in infrastructure to keep growing and sustaining 1.35 million Texan jobs, and providing opportunities to thrive for small and minority and women-owned businesses (MWBE).

Later in the meeting, the Port Commission approved the Minority- and Woman-Owned Business Enterprise Development Policy, accompanied by the Amended and Restated Small Business Development Policy. The officials also expressed support of Port Houston’s efforts to achieve continued improvementof the Houston Ship Channel through the Project 11 deepening and widening project, keeping Port Houston competitive and generating jobs and economic impact for the region and the state.

Notably, the Commission awarded the first Project 11 construction contract at the meeting – and more than half of the total $24 million in contracts approved at the meeting supported Project 11 efforts.

Port Houston handled 297,397 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the last month, a 20% gain over March of last year. Guenther also announced the production of a special video offering a unique “behind the scenes” look at what makes Port Houston work. “Navigating the Future” includes Guenther, Chairman Campo, and others as they discuss port activity, the economic outlook, infrastructure, environmental and MWBE initiatives, and much more.

About Port Houston

For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel, including the area’s largest breakbulk facility and two of the most efficient and fastest-growing container terminals in the country. Port Houston is the advocate and a strategic leader for the Channel. The Houston Ship Channel complex and its more than 200 public and private terminals, collectively known as the Port of Houston, is the nation’s largest port for waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas, and the U.S. The Port of Houston supports the creation of nearly 1.35 million jobs in Texas and 3.2 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling $339 billion in Texas – 20.6 percent of Texas’ total gross domestic product (GDP) – and $801.9 billion in economic impact across the nation.