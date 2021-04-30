2021 April 30 11:30

Wärtsilä to introduce engine plus emissions abatement package to meet Chinese marine engine emission standard

The technology group Wärtsilä will introduce a combined engine plus selective catalytic reduction (SCR) packaged product aimed at complying with China’s Stage II marine engine emission standard that enters into force in July 2021. The standard will apply to inland waterway, coastal, river-sea, channel and fishing vessels operating in most rivers and around the country’s major harbour areas, according to the company's release.

The solution comprises a Wärtsilä 20 engine fitted with a Wärtsilä NOx Reducer (NOR). The Wärtsilä NOR is designed to effectively abate emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx), while the incorporated dosing equipment ensures the precise amount of urea is applied to the system, and provides uniform mixing of the urea and ammonia with the exhaust gas.

“This product development is yet another example of Wärtsilä’s leadership position as the marine industry strives for environmentally sustainable shipping. Coastal and inland waterway vessels are particularly affected by environmental legislation, and we are committed to providing the compliance support needed by our customers,” says Östen Lindell, Sales Director, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

The certification testing of the Wärtsilä solution is being carried out at the premises of Wärtsilä’s Shanghai-based joint-venture company Wärtsilä Qiyao Diesel Company (WQDC). The project comprises an endurance test as well as the certification process. Emission testing is carried out before and after the endurance test, which is run continuously for close to 2000 hours. The statement of compliance will be issued by the China Classification Society (CCS).

The product is expected to be launched to the market in the third quarter of 2021.



Wärtsilä in brief:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.​