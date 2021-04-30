  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 30 10:31

    Tallink Grupp publishes 2021 first quarter financial results

    Tallink Grupp has announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2021. In the quarter the company’s unaudited net loss amounted to EUR 34.4 million (net loss of EUR 30.2 million in Q1 2020). The group’s unaudited consolidated revenue was EUR 53.7 million, which is a 65.3% or EUR 101.2 million decrease compared to the same period in 2020. At the same time, the group’s unaudited EBITDA was not considerably worse than in 2020, amounting to EUR -6.3 million (EUR -1.3 million in Q1 2020).

    The group’s investments in the first quarter of 2021 were significantly lower than those in the same period in 2020 and amounted to EUR 4.2 million. Due to the changed economic environment and suspension of vessel operations, ship-related investments were kept to minimum and only critical maintenance and repair works were performed. Major investments were all carried out in 2020, so the company expects the level of investments required for the rest of 2021 to remain low.

    Compared to the same period in 2020, the company’s workforce had reduced to just over 3,900 employees in Q1 in 2021. Significant reductions in personnel related costs were already evident in Q1 2021 and the company expects to further feel the impact of the difficult decisions made in 2020 throughout the year.

    The company continues to maintain a strong liquidity buffer of EUR 96.4 million, combined in cash and unused credit lines. In addition, the company also has EUR 90.0 million of undrawn part of a working capital loan from Nordic Investment Bank.

    Commenting on the first quarter results, Tallink Grupp’s CEO Paavo Nõgene said: “We knew this was going to be a tough quarter when the virus situation showed signs of worsening and it was clear that new travel restrictions would be imposed and existing travel restrictions would continue. In Q1 2020 we had at least had two months of more or less normal operations, whereas this year all three first months of the year have meant operating within tight restrictions and limits.

    “Like everyone in the travel and international transport sectors, we are continuing with extreme levels of flexibility and creativity, keeping all costs under tight control, seeking alternative revenue sources, revising short-term and long-term plans on a weekly basis and planning scenarios A, B and C. At the same time, we are, looking forward to our governments and authorities and EU institutions to make some headway with vaccinations, vaccination passports and other steps that will enable and ease travelling at least within Europe as soon as possible.

    “Despite the significant drop in our revenue in the first quarter this year, I am pleased that we have managed to avoid as significant a decline in our EBITDA and this, of course, is the result of our significant efforts in cost control, increasing efficiencies and also the various support measures we have been able to utilise. In comparison with the Q1 of a normal operating year 2019, our revenue decreased by EUR 152 million, but the total impact on our EBITDA was roughly EUR -10 million. So, we are grateful to our governments and all our employees for the support and effort in helping us keep our nose above water during this difficult time.

    “I am personally very pleased to see that the number of Tallink Grupp’s shareholders has continued to grow in these challenging times, reaching a total of 25702 shareholders to date. To me this is a clear sign of our shareholders’ faith and trust in us and the steps we continue to take to secure the sustainability of our business, and we plan to do everything in our power to offer our shareholders a good dividend yield again in the future.

    “We sincerely hope that we are able to implement at least some scenarios we have prepared for the summer this year in the near future and thus ensure that the results for the next quarters of 2021 will start to show better results. The team here at Tallink Grupp is certainly ready and motivated to make it happen.”

    AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 15 vessels and operates a number of ferry routes on the Baltic Sea under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs around 4000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. In 2020, the year of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Tallink Grupp provided services to 3.7 million travellers and transported nearly 360 000 units of cargo. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Другие новости по темам: Tallink Grupp  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 30

14:43 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handled over 1.8 million tonnes of cargo in QI’2021
14:21 Services between Hamburg and Xuzhou successfully established
13:42 Main route of Volga-Baltic Basin opened for navigation
13:20 Australia bans bulk carrier Movers 3 after months of detention for appalling conditions
12:59 Supervisory Board of Tallink Grupp extends Management Board members’ term of office
12:41 Grimaldi launches Antwerp-Cork direct freight line
12:11 Port Houston posts largest monthly container volume in March 2021
11:30 Wärtsilä to introduce engine plus emissions abatement package to meet Chinese marine engine emission standard
11:00 RFC replaces raw material exports to China with the supply of deeply processed fish products
10:31 Tallink Grupp publishes 2021 first quarter financial results
10:04 Shchekinoazot and Haldor Topsoe sign an MoU to jointly discover opportunities for CO2 emission reduction
09:52 Cruise Baltic continued sustainable initiatives in 2020 despite an uncertain year
09:30 Oil prices show a correction decrease
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of April 29

2021 April 29

18:13 Aker Solutions wins FEED contract for e-Fuel plant in Norway
18:06 Concordia Damen launches A-ROSA’s next-generation ‘E-Motion’ river cruise ship
17:55 Oboronlogistics Situational Logistics Center controls movement of containers and their technical condition
17:31 Fleet parade opens 88th passenger navigation season in Moscow
17:14 Shipowners disappointed at breakdown in minimum wage talks - ICS
16:34 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Electra
16:14 A new towage licence will come into effect at the Port of Mackay from 1 October 2021
16:07 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 17, 2021
15:53 Okskaya Shipyard launches sixth multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
15:37 Inmarsat: Global ferry digitalisation report confirms huge transformation opportunities for operators
15:14 Nigeria and ICC announce ground-breaking antipiracy forum
14:42 HydroPen™ system for container firefighting is adopted by a world leader in shipping and logistics
14:30 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches RSD59 ship Alfa Helios built for Alfa LLC
14:08 European shipping welcomes the approval by the European Parliament of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
13:47 Syndicate of VEB.RF and other banks to finance Arctic LNG 2 project
13:24 ABP celebrates new contract with leading offshore vessels company in Swansea
13:14 ONE conducts successful second trial use of sustainable biofuel for decarbonization
12:31 Wärtsilä and Tanger Med team up to co-develop next generation port management information system
12:13 dship Carriers delivers seven urgent straddle carriers to Australia
11:42 PETRONAS diversifies its global LNG fleet with three newbuild vessels
11:18 Kalmar receives a repeat order of hybrid straddle carriers from DP World Southampton
11:01 Kaliningrad Department of Rosmorport’s North-Western Basin Branch completes works on technical re-equipment of coastal radio station
10:32 ECSA welcomes the adoption of Delli Report on more efficient and cleaner maritime transport
10:05 Xeneta container rates alert: shippers on the ropes as long-term contracted rates hit highs and Ever Given chaos continues
09:59 Rosmorport announces completion of icebreaking period in the Gulf of Finland
09:35 Oil prices rise on demand prospects
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of April 28
08:02 Cargotec refines its vision and strategy

2021 April 28

18:26 LR and Falkonry partner to enhance decision making
18:01 NOVATEK announces consolidated IFRS results for 1Q’2021
17:58 Valenciaport to put out to tender the construction and operation the terminal at Muelle Centro 2 in the Port of Sagunto
17:40 “K” Line introduces the “K”ARE programme
17:06 i4 Insight integrates optimal bunker planning data through BunkerEx
16:45 Astrol takes delivery of third and fourth dry cargo carriers of Project RSD59
16:22 Freight volumes rise at the Port of Gothenburg in Q1 2021
16:20 Throughput in port of Rotterdam increases by 3.0% in first quarter of 2021
16:13 Review of Klaipėda State Seaport land lease requires extensive discussion and sustainable solutions
15:26 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches Pyotr Ilyichov minesweeper of Project 12700
14:57 Arctic LNG 2 participants conclude long-term offtake agreements
14:33 NOVATEK and TOTAL sign heads of agreement on acquiring a 10% stake in Arctic Transshipment LLC
14:14 Successful TAT for WinGD’s X82DF engine to power world’s first LNG-fuelled VLCC
13:38 Chinese shipyard launches Tomsk barge intended for transportation of oversize cargo to Amur GCC
13:15 ABS guides industry on the use of additive manufacturing
12:41 Twin MAN 175D engines power new high speed catamaran ferry
12:14 Finnlines’ first new hybrid RoRo launched
12:02 Mammoet Murmansk to handle heavy cargoes as new resident of Arctic Capital PDA