2021 April 30 11:00

RFC replaces raw material exports to China with the supply of deeply processed fish products

Russian Fishery Company is developing the supply of Pollock fillet to the domestic market of China. In total, over last 12 months, RFC signed contracts for the supply of more than 5,000 tons of Pollock fillet to Chinese consumers, according to the company's release.

RFC partners sell the company's products in national retail chains in China and in the food service sector. In particular, RFC’s Pollock is included in the menu of the KFС, China's largest and dynamically developing fast food restaurant chain, as an alternative to classic chicken sandwiches.

As previously reported, RFC is actively developing the supply of deeply processed fish products in various export directions, as well as increasing shipments of such products to the domestic market.

About Russian Fishery Company

RFC is one of the largest producers of Pollock globally. The company is among the three leading Russian producers of wild white fish. The main harvested species are Pollock and Pacific Нerring. RFC is engaged in fishing in the far Eastern fisheries basin. The Company’s large fishing vessels are well suited to work in all fishing areas and under all climate conditions. They are equipped with modern fishing and processing equipment from leading international suppliers that enables the vessels to harvest different types of seafood. Strategic goals of the Company involve increasing the output of high value-added products due to fleet modernization, building of new, state-of-the-art supertrawlers and coastal processing plants. RFC is building a new fleet of supertrawlers. Each trawler is designed for an annual catch of more than 60 thousand tons of fish, which is 2.5 times higher than the productivity of vessels that are today the basis of the fishing fleet in the Russian Far East. The first of 11 supertrawlers to be built for the RFC was handed over to the company in 2020.