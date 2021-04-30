2021 April 30 10:04

Shchekinoazot and Haldor Topsoe sign an MoU to jointly discover opportunities for CO2 emission reduction

Haldor Topsoe and Shchekinoazot have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the objective to reduce the carbon footprint of Shchekinoazot’s existing and future plants in Tula region, Russia, according to the company's release.

Shchekinoazot aims to establish production of green and blue methanol, ammonia, and hydrogen using Topsoe’s experience and technologies within reforming, electrolysis, carbon capture and utilization, and ammonia and methanol synthesis.

Parties will collaborate to reduce CO2 emission from the existing production plants.

Topsoe and the leading Russian chemical company Shchekinoazot have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to synchronize vison and plans on developing blue and green methanol, ammonia, and hydrogen production and reducing CO2 emissions. At the online signing ceremony, parties agreed to inform each other on latest technological developments and jointly explore opportunities of implementing Topsoe’s technologies at Shchekinoazot’s plants to efficiently and safely produce high quality chemicals with the lowest rates of greenhouse gas emission.



Topsoe is already engaged in several projects to produce green hydrogen, green ammonia, eMethanol, and efuels. An example is the Helios project in NEOM, Saudi Arabia, announced in July 2020, which includes the world’s largest ammonia loop (1.2 million tons per year) delivered by Topsoe. With the highly efficient SOEC electrolysis technology and decades of experience as a world-leading technology provider within ammonia, methanol, gasoline, jet-fuel, diesel, and hydrogen, Topsoe is one of the very few companies that can deliver insights, technology and catalysts along the entire value chain for low carbon emission fuels and chemicals.



Shchekinoazot and Topsoe have worked together for the last 15 years and have successfully implemented five projects together related to ammonia, methanol and hydrogen production, applying technologies and catalysts developed and supplied by Topsoe.



About Shchekinoazot

Shchekinoazot Chemical Company is one of the leading Russian enterprises in the field, having successfully operated in the Russian and global markets for chemical raw materials and products for over 65 years. Shchekinoazot is one of the leaders in industrial chemistry and an active participant in the implementation of industrial development programmes in the Tula Region and all of Russia. The company employs over 3,000 people.

About Topsoe

Haldor Topsoe is a global leader in supply of catalysts, technology, and services to the chemical and refining industries. Topsoe aims to be the global leader within carbon emission reduction technologies by 2024. Topsoe is headquartered in Denmark and serves customers around the globe.