2021 April 30 09:52

Cruise Baltic continued sustainable initiatives in 2020 despite an uncertain year

In 2019, an ambitious Cruise Baltic Sustainability Manifesto was created together with all partners of Cruise Baltic as a joint vision towards a more sustainable region and to make cruising a sustainable vacation offer in 2030. The Sustainability Report 2020 is the annual follow-up on the objectives of the manifesto and reflects the most relevant sustainable initiatives taken by the Cruise Baltic ports and destinations during 2020, The Port of Tallinn says in a press release.

“2020 has been a year like no other and the pandemic has influenced the sustainable initiatives taking place at the Cruise Baltic ports and destinations. Despite a year without many cruises and with an uncertain future in sight, we are pleased that many ports and destinations have continued their efforts and investments in making the region the most sustainable cruise region in the world,” says Claus Bødker, Director of Cruise Baltic.

The newly published Cruise Baltic Sustainability Report 2020 reveals that, despite a difficult year for the ports and destinations in the region, the sustainability plans are still prioritized. For instance, shore power is high on the agenda. In 2020, Rostock in Germany has constructed a shore power installation and will be ready to offer shore power to cruise lines in 2021. Stockholm in Sweden and Helsinki in Finland are ready to invest in shore power, Oslo in Norway is working on a pilot project, and Gothenburg in Sweden as well as the two Danish cities Copenhagen and Aarhus have all begun investigating the possibility.

“The cruise industry had to adjust to a new reality with the outbreak of the COVID-19, and the situation is still uncertain. It is very positive to see that the ports and destinations, despite the difficult year, keep the sustainable spirit high. The partners continue their sustainable plans, and some ports have even decided or are in the process of deciding on big investments such as shore power,” says Claus Bødker.

The initiatives in 2020 were many. From a research project in Tallinn, Estonia, which resulted in discussions on how to reduce bus traffic between port and city – to extending the cruise season, where especially Roenne in Denmark very actively promotes winter tourism. Other efforts and investments in 2020 include more green shore excursions including tours away from the most crowded places, making port-city infrastructure as seamless as possible, as well as studies on emissions, waste initiatives and electric busses.

Despite the uncertain future, sustainability continues to play a key role to strengthen the cruise industry in the Baltic Sea Region. The different initiatives to become more sustainable continues throughout the network and the vision remains the same: Making cruising a sustainable vacation offer in 2030.

Cruise Baltic was founded in 2004 and today it includes 31 ports and destinations in the Baltic Sea Region. The network offers easy access, great service, high standards, and full integration between ports and cities throughout the region. The Port of Tallinn is the member of Cruise Baltic and promotes both Tallinn and Saaremaa to the Cruise Lines and potential travelers.