  • 2021 April 30 09:14

    Baltic Dry Index as of April 29

    The Baltic Dry Index rose by 1.69%

    On 29 April 2021, the Baltic Dry Index rose to 3,007 points, up 50 points (+1.69%) versus the level of April 28.

    BDI is a number issued daily by the London-based Baltic Exchange. Not restricted to Baltic Sea countries, the index provides "an assessment of the price of moving the major raw materials by sea. Taking in 23 shipping routes measured on a timecharter basis, the index covers Handysize, Supramax, Panamax, and Capesize dry bulk carriers carrying a range of commodities including coal, iron ore and grain. Because dry bulk primarily consists of materials that function as raw material inputs to the production of intermediate or finished goods, the index is also seen as an efficient economic indicator of future economic growth and production.

2021 April 30

14:43 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handled over 1.8 million tonnes of cargo in QI’2021
14:21 Services between Hamburg and Xuzhou successfully established
13:42 Main route of Volga-Baltic Basin opened for navigation
13:20 Australia bans bulk carrier Movers 3 after months of detention for appalling conditions
12:59 Supervisory Board of Tallink Grupp extends Management Board members’ term of office
12:41 Grimaldi launches Antwerp-Cork direct freight line
12:11 Port Houston posts largest monthly container volume in March 2021
11:30 Wärtsilä to introduce engine plus emissions abatement package to meet Chinese marine engine emission standard
11:00 RFC replaces raw material exports to China with the supply of deeply processed fish products
10:31 Tallink Grupp publishes 2021 first quarter financial results
10:04 Shchekinoazot and Haldor Topsoe sign an MoU to jointly discover opportunities for CO2 emission reduction
09:52 Cruise Baltic continued sustainable initiatives in 2020 despite an uncertain year
09:30 Oil prices show a correction decrease
2021 April 29

18:13 Aker Solutions wins FEED contract for e-Fuel plant in Norway
18:06 Concordia Damen launches A-ROSA’s next-generation ‘E-Motion’ river cruise ship
17:55 Oboronlogistics Situational Logistics Center controls movement of containers and their technical condition
17:31 Fleet parade opens 88th passenger navigation season in Moscow
17:14 Shipowners disappointed at breakdown in minimum wage talks - ICS
16:34 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Electra
16:14 A new towage licence will come into effect at the Port of Mackay from 1 October 2021
16:07 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 17, 2021
15:53 Okskaya Shipyard launches sixth multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
15:37 Inmarsat: Global ferry digitalisation report confirms huge transformation opportunities for operators
15:14 Nigeria and ICC announce ground-breaking antipiracy forum
14:42 HydroPen™ system for container firefighting is adopted by a world leader in shipping and logistics
14:30 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches RSD59 ship Alfa Helios built for Alfa LLC
14:08 European shipping welcomes the approval by the European Parliament of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
13:47 Syndicate of VEB.RF and other banks to finance Arctic LNG 2 project
13:24 ABP celebrates new contract with leading offshore vessels company in Swansea
13:14 ONE conducts successful second trial use of sustainable biofuel for decarbonization
12:31 Wärtsilä and Tanger Med team up to co-develop next generation port management information system
12:13 dship Carriers delivers seven urgent straddle carriers to Australia
11:42 PETRONAS diversifies its global LNG fleet with three newbuild vessels
11:18 Kalmar receives a repeat order of hybrid straddle carriers from DP World Southampton
11:01 Kaliningrad Department of Rosmorport’s North-Western Basin Branch completes works on technical re-equipment of coastal radio station
10:32 ECSA welcomes the adoption of Delli Report on more efficient and cleaner maritime transport
10:05 Xeneta container rates alert: shippers on the ropes as long-term contracted rates hit highs and Ever Given chaos continues
09:59 Rosmorport announces completion of icebreaking period in the Gulf of Finland
09:35 Oil prices rise on demand prospects
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of April 28
08:02 Cargotec refines its vision and strategy

2021 April 28

18:26 LR and Falkonry partner to enhance decision making
18:01 NOVATEK announces consolidated IFRS results for 1Q’2021
17:58 Valenciaport to put out to tender the construction and operation the terminal at Muelle Centro 2 in the Port of Sagunto
17:40 “K” Line introduces the “K”ARE programme
17:06 i4 Insight integrates optimal bunker planning data through BunkerEx
16:45 Astrol takes delivery of third and fourth dry cargo carriers of Project RSD59
16:22 Freight volumes rise at the Port of Gothenburg in Q1 2021
16:20 Throughput in port of Rotterdam increases by 3.0% in first quarter of 2021
16:13 Review of Klaipėda State Seaport land lease requires extensive discussion and sustainable solutions
15:26 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches Pyotr Ilyichov minesweeper of Project 12700
14:57 Arctic LNG 2 participants conclude long-term offtake agreements
14:33 NOVATEK and TOTAL sign heads of agreement on acquiring a 10% stake in Arctic Transshipment LLC
14:14 Successful TAT for WinGD’s X82DF engine to power world’s first LNG-fuelled VLCC
13:38 Chinese shipyard launches Tomsk barge intended for transportation of oversize cargo to Amur GCC
13:15 ABS guides industry on the use of additive manufacturing
12:41 Twin MAN 175D engines power new high speed catamaran ferry
12:14 Finnlines’ first new hybrid RoRo launched
12:02 Mammoet Murmansk to handle heavy cargoes as new resident of Arctic Capital PDA