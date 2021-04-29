2021 April 29 16:34

Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Electra

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has entered into a time charter contract with Tongli Shipping Pte. Ltd., for one of its Post-Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Electra. The gross charter rate is US$21,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a time charter period until minimum February 10, 2022 up to maximum April 10, 2022, according to the company's release.

The “Electra” is a 87,150 dwt Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2013.

The employment of “Electra” is anticipated to generate approximately US$5.92 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Upon completion of the previously announced sale of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Naias, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 36 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 10 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Naias, is approximately 4.7 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.19 years.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.