2021 April 29 14:30

Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches RSD59 ship Alfa Helios built for Alfa LLC

Image source: Krasnoye Sormovo th ship of RSD59 built by the shipyard

On 29 April 2021, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) launched the Alfa Gelios, dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 (Hull No 06027), says Marine Engineering Bureau, the series designer.

The ship ordered by State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) and intended for Alfa LLC.

The lead ship of the RSD59 series, Pola Makaria, is in the list of Significant Ships of 2018 by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

Krasnoye Sormovo has already built 20 ships of RSD59 design with 7 more under construction and an option covering additional 11 units.

Nevsky Shipyard has delivered three RSD59 vessels with two more under construction. Okskaya Shipyard has signed a contract for 18 RSD59 vessels (ninw ships have been delivered). Thus, the total order for RSD59 vessels is 63 vessels for the moment (34 ships built, 20 under construction, 11 in option).

The RSD59 series vessels were designed for transportation of break bulk, bulk, container, timber, grain and oversize cargo, dangerous goods (Classes 1.4S, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.1, 8, 9 IMDG Code and BC Code’s Appendix B in the Caspian Sea, in the Mediterranean, Black, Baltic, White, North Seas, including sailings around Europe and to the Irish Sea in winter season. The new series is a successor of RSD49 design which had three holds. RSD59 ships with extra full hull forms have a unique second hold, the largest among Volgo-Don Max ships.

Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

Related link:

Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches RSD59 ship Nikolai Leonov built for Alfa LLC>>>>

Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Leonid Pestrikov intended for Alfa>>>>