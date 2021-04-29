  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 29 14:30

    Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches RSD59 ship Alfa Helios built for Alfa LLC

    Image source: Krasnoye Sormovo
    It is the 27th ship of RSD59 built by the shipyard

    On 29 April 2021, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) launched the Alfa Gelios, dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 (Hull No 06027), says Marine Engineering Bureau, the series designer.

    The ship ordered by State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) and intended for Alfa LLC.

    The lead ship of the RSD59 series, Pola Makaria, is in the list of Significant Ships of 2018 by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

    Krasnoye Sormovo has already built 20 ships of RSD59 design with 7 more under construction and an option covering additional 11 units.

    Nevsky Shipyard has delivered three RSD59 vessels with two more under construction. Okskaya Shipyard has signed a contract for 18 RSD59 vessels (ninw ships have been delivered). Thus, the total order for RSD59 vessels is 63 vessels for the moment (34 ships built, 20 under construction, 11 in option).

    The RSD59 series vessels were designed for transportation of break bulk, bulk, container, timber, grain and oversize cargo, dangerous goods (Classes 1.4S, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.1, 8, 9 IMDG Code and BC Code’s Appendix B in the Caspian Sea, in the Mediterranean, Black, Baltic, White, North Seas, including sailings around Europe and to the Irish Sea in winter season. The new series is a successor of RSD49 design which had three holds. RSD59 ships with extra full hull forms have a unique second hold, the largest among Volgo-Don Max ships. 

    Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

    United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

    Related link:

    Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches RSD59 ship Nikolai Leonov built for Alfa LLC>>>>

    Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Leonid Pestrikov intended for Alfa>>>>

Другие новости по темам: Krasnoye Sormovo, shipbuilding, STLC, Alfa  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 29

18:13 Aker Solutions wins FEED contract for e-Fuel plant in Norway
18:06 Concordia Damen launches A-ROSA’s next-generation ‘E-Motion’ river cruise ship
17:55 Oboronlogistics Situational Logistics Center controls movement of containera and their technical condition
17:31 Fleet parade opens 88th passenger navigation season in Moscow
17:14 Shipowners disappointed at breakdown in minimum wage talks - ICS
16:34 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Electra
16:14 A new towage licence will come into effect at the Port of Mackay from 1 October 2021
16:07 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 17, 2021
15:53 Okskaya Shipyard launches sixth multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
15:37 Inmarsat: Global ferry digitalisation report confirms huge transformation opportunities for operators
15:14 Nigeria and ICC announce ground-breaking antipiracy forum
14:42 HydroPen™ system for container firefighting is adopted by a world leader in shipping and logistics
14:30 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches RSD59 ship Alfa Helios built for Alfa LLC
14:08 European shipping welcomes the approval by the European Parliament of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
13:47 Syndicate of VEB.RF and other banks to finance Arctic LNG 2 project
13:24 ABP celebrates new contract with leading offshore vessels company in Swansea
13:14 ONE conducts successful second trial use of sustainable biofuel for decarbonization
12:31 Wärtsilä and Tanger Med team up to co-develop next generation port management information system
12:13 dship Carriers delivers seven urgent straddle carriers to Australia
11:42 PETRONAS diversifies its global LNG fleet with three newbuild vessels
11:18 Kalmar receives a repeat order of hybrid straddle carriers from DP World Southampton
11:01 Kaliningrad Department of Rosmorport’s North-Western Basin Branch completes works on technical re-equipment of coastal radio station
10:32 ECSA welcomes the adoption of Delli Report on more efficient and cleaner maritime transport
10:05 Xeneta container rates alert: shippers on the ropes as long-term contracted rates hit highs and Ever Given chaos continues
09:59 Rosmorport announces completion of icebreaking period in the Gulf of Finland
09:35 Oil prices rise on demand prospects
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of April 28
08:02 Cargotec refines its vision and strategy

2021 April 28

18:26 LR and Falkonry partner to enhance decision making
18:01 NOVATEK announces consolidated IFRS results for 1Q’2021
17:58 Valenciaport to put out to tender the construction and operation the terminal at Muelle Centro 2 in the Port of Sagunto
17:40 “K” Line introduces the “K”ARE programme
17:06 i4 Insight integrates optimal bunker planning data through BunkerEx
16:45 Astrol takes delivery of third and fourth dry cargo carriers of Project RSD59
16:22 Freight volumes rise at the Port of Gothenburg in Q1 2021
16:20 Throughput in port of Rotterdam increases by 3.0% in first quarter of 2021
16:13 Review of Klaipėda State Seaport land lease requires extensive discussion and sustainable solutions
15:26 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches Pyotr Ilyichov minesweeper of Project 12700
14:57 Arctic LNG 2 participants conclude long-term offtake agreements
14:33 NOVATEK and TOTAL sign heads of agreement on acquiring a 10% stake in Arctic Transshipment LLC
14:14 Successful TAT for WinGD’s X82DF engine to power world’s first LNG-fuelled VLCC
13:38 Chinese shipyard launches Tomsk barge intended for transportation of oversize cargo to Amur GCC
13:15 ABS guides industry on the use of additive manufacturing
12:41 Twin MAN 175D engines power new high speed catamaran ferry
12:14 Finnlines’ first new hybrid RoRo launched
12:02 Mammoet Murmansk to handle heavy cargoes as new resident of Arctic Capital PDA
11:43 Austal Philippines launches 118 metre trimaran for Fred.Olsen Express
11:01 Svanehøj wins major pump order for new Chinese MR tankers
10:35 Exports of Russia’s shipbuilding industry in 2020 rose by 40.7%, YoY
10:09 CMA CGM to reshuffle its EMBX short sea service to Russia Black Sea
09:59 Marine Rescue Service performed oil spill response activities in Vanino port
09:31 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of April 27

2021 April 27

18:16 MOL to establish a cross-border e-commerce service to deliver used agriculture machinery to Africa
17:52 Finland and Estonia sign Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in transport sector
17:30 Boskalis receives conditional award for major dike reinforcement project in the Netherlands
17:16 Trafigura and Braskem collaborate on carbon offset naphtha cargo
16:57 IoS-OP fully utilized in bulk carrier built by Shin Kurushima Sanoyas Shipbuilding
16:53 Wärtsilä signs a five-year Optimised Maintenance agreement with Greece-based Latsco LNG for two large LNG carriers
16:30 CMA CGM to reorganize its AS6 service connecting Central & South China with the Indian Subcontinent