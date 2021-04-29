2021 April 29 13:24

ABP celebrates new contract with leading offshore vessels company in Swansea

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading ports group has signed a new contract with HST Marine at the Port of Swansea in support of the offshore energy industry, according to ABP's release.

The agreement covers the use of a 1-acre, mixed-use site at the Port of Swansea, which contains open storage space and office accommodation. To prepare the location, ABP invested around £60,000 as part of work to install new fencing and gates to create a secure self-contained site.

HST Marine is an owner and operator of modern, highly proficient offshore vessels, providing solutions to a range of industries, from offshore wind to construction and oil and gas.

Swansea is the most westerly of ABP’s South Wales ports, with the capacity to handle vessels of up to 30,000dwt and offers berths and facilities for most types of cargo.

Over the past years, the port has continued to expand development opportunities available for the design and construction of bespoke business space.

Together with ABP’s Port Talbot, every year the port contributes £670 million to the economy and supporting almost 10,000 jobs. On its own, the Port of Swansea handles around £140 million in trade.



