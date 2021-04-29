2021 April 29 13:14

ONE conducts successful second trial use of sustainable biofuel for decarbonization

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced the successful completion of a second trial of sustainable marine biofuel onboard the M/V MOL Experience, according to the company's release.

The specifications of the second trial were different from the first trial, with the mixing ratio three times higher in biofuel content, taking ONE another step closer to reducing its carbon footprint. M/V MOL Experience was refuelled with marine biofuel during bunkering at the Port of Rotterdam, Netherlands on 7th March 2021.

The vessel, deployed in AL5 service, fully consumed the biofuel 24 days into the 36-day trial period, which ended on 12th April 2021. As with the first trial, the bunkering and testing period was performed in collaboration with shipowner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and the leading sustainable biofuel pioneer GoodFuels.

The success of the trial once again proves the viability of sustainable biofuels, while helping ONE to meet its carbon reduction targets by 2030 and 2050 respectively. Biofuel is a fuel that is derived from renewable sources. The advanced biofuel used in the trial is produced from certified feedstocks labelled as 100% waste or residue, such as used cooking oil.

Biofuels are considered to be carbon-neutral because the carbon dioxide absorbed by the source of the biomass is equal to the carbon dioxide released when the fuel is burned. It has gained attention around the world as an environmentally-friendly alternative to fossil fuels. GoodFuels’ sustainable biofuels are virtually free of sulphur oxides and deliver 80 to 90% well-to-exhaust CO2reduction versus fossil fuel equivalents. They are technically and operationally equivalent to petroleum-derived marine fuels and require no modifications to marine engines or fuel infrastructure.

GoodFuels only works with renewable feedstocks that cannot be used for any higher quality application or recycling and are therefore regarded as truly sustainable. The biofuel trial marks a positive step forward for ONE’s sustainability initiatives, which includes four areas of priority: Environment; Social; Governance; and Operational Excellence.