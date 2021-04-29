  The version for the print
    Wärtsilä and Tanger Med team up to co-develop next generation port management information system

    Wärtsilä has partnered with Tanger Med, the largest Mediterranean and African container port, to take a new step forward in global port efficiency by co-developing a new cutting-edge Port Management Information System (PMIS), according to the company's release.

    Both organisations sealed their long-term commitment to co-develop modern Smart Port tools for port operations and digitalisation – including implementing Just-In-Time (JIT) solutions, machine learning and AI as well as other innovative solutions.

    This partnership positions Tanger Med and Wärtsilä as champions of the Smart Marine Ecosystem, whereby data exchange will improve operational efficiency, port safety, and environmental sustainability in shipping, including reducing carbon and greenhouse gas emissions.
     
    The new PMIS aims at addressing the needs of the leading maritime liners and alliances calling at Tanger Med Port Complex, to optimise their vessel calls and to use standardised master and event data.

    Tanger Med is strongly committed in the International Taskforce PCO (Port Call Optimisation), which is bringing together several international ports including Port of Rotterdam, Antwerp, Hamburg and Los Angeles to harmonise and optimise procedures for the management of maritime calls.

    The joint initiative includes the delivery and installation of a Wärtsilä Navi-Harbour VTS System comprising PortLink Port Management Information System, IALA Advanced Coastal Surveillance Radars, VHF Radio Sub-System, Automatic Identification System, Operator Workstation, Network Systems, Ancillary Equipment and a five-year service and support contract.
     
    Currently, Tanger Med is fully engaged in port digitalisation through different initiatives and projects. It has armed itself with the most advanced technology through developing its own Port Community System, which offers a range of services including port call optimisation, Vessel Traffic Services, slot reservation system, call priorities management, pilot dispatch solution, traceability as well as many other digital services serving the logistics competitiveness of its operators.

    This project takes the upgrades a further notch up with not only the new Wärtsilä Navi-Harbour VTS System, but through the installation of Wärtsilä Navi-Port, which enables Just-in-Time (JIT) arrival. JIT reduces the need for vessels to wait at anchorage, bringing down congestion and the risk of collisions, also lessening GHG and carbon emissions. Plus, the new PMIS digitalises the entire port-call process, reducing chances of human error and increasing efficiencies.

    ‘PortLink is an integral player in this project. As a leading manufacturer of state-of-the-art Port Management Information Systems (PMIS), their solution is a modular application designed to facilitate the planning and management of port operations. It allows users and stakeholders in the port community to exchange information in a timely manner, eliminate redundant data entry and automate workflows. In Portlink, we have the perfect partner to help bring these ambitions to fruition’ added Bruce Mills.
     
    Wärtsilä Voyage will handle all the services linked to the project, including design, delivery, testing, operations and technical training. The installation will be completed within 12 months, after which the organisations will continue to collaborate under MoU to drive further smart port development.
     
    The deployment of this new PMIS will enable Tanger Med, as an Africa-wide development model to duplicate this innovative system, through the initiatives carried out with other African port authorities, to implement it according to their needs and specificities.
     
    Wärtsilä in brief

    Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world.

    About Tanger Med

    Tanger Med is the leading African and Mediterranean port complex. It’s a global logistics gateway located on the Strait of Gibraltar with handling capacities of 9 million containers, export of 1 million new vehicles, transit of 7 million passengers and 700,000 trucks on an annual basis. Tanger Med port Complex encompasses three ports (Tanger Med 1, Tanger Med 2 and Trucks and Passengers port) as well as the adjacent logistical zone.

