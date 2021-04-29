2021 April 29 12:13

dship Carriers delivers seven urgent straddle carriers to Australia

dship Carriers has delivered seven urgent straddle carriers from Gdynia, Poland to the Port of Brisbane, Australia. Each straddle carrier had a weight of over 71 metric tons and measurements of 10.93 x 5.26 x 13.09 meters, according to the company's release.

The shipment was executed on behalf of dship’s client KALMAR using the MV Mick. This vessel is a F500 economic multi-purpose heavy-lift ship specially developed to focus on the reduction of fuel consumption while, at the same time, increasing stowage flexibility.

The order for the large cargo volume was placed at short notice, meaning that less than one week remained between booking and operational execution. Within just a few days, the dship team provided the client with a safe and carefully engineered lifting and stowage solution so that operations could begin immediately.

After the dship team finished the seafastening operations, the MV Mick could set sail according to schedule and arrived punctually at the Port of Brisbane, Australia. All straddle carriers were discharged under the scope of dship and delivered on time.



