2021 April 29 11:01

Kaliningrad Department of Rosmorport’s North-Western Basin Branch completes works on technical re-equipment of coastal radio station

Image source: Rosmorport

In April 2021, Kaliningrad Department of the North-Western Basin Branch of FSUE " Rosmorport " completed the works aimed at technical re-equipment of the coastal radio station Kaliningrad of the maritime region A1 GMSSB.

According to Rosmorport’s press release, the coastal radio station Kaliningrad of the maritime region A1 GMSSB as part of a control center located in the village of Bolshoe Isakovo, Guryevsky District, Kaliningrad Region, and the base radio station No. 1 of the maritime region A1 GMSSB, located in the village of Sinyavino, Kaliningrad Region, was built in March, 2006, and required an update of technical equipment.

The coastal radio station Kaliningrad of maritime region А1 GMSSB is designed to carry out continuous radio watch keeping at the frequencies of the GMSSB in the VHF band, establish operational communication between ships and the marine rescue and coordination center in the seaport of Kaliningrad to organize rescue operations and automatically perform procedures for handling a disaster call, urgency and safety.

During the first stage of technical re-equipment in 2020, all the hardware of the control center and base radio station No. 1 were replaced: VHF radio stations, controllers, antenna feeder devices, automated workstations of GMSSB operators, computer and network equipment, specialized software. In order to ensure reliable power supply to the facilities, containers with emergency diesel power plants and a hardware container were installed.

After completion the first stage of work, the coverage area of ​the base radio station became 28.6 nautical miles, which, however, did not allow to provide coverage for the search and rescue area of the Maritime Rescue and Coordination Centre Kaliningrad, adjacent to the northern part of the coast of the Curonian Spit.

In 2021, in order to extend the coverage area of the maritime region A1 GMSSB on a northern part of the coast of the Curonian Spit, the Kaliningrad Administration completed the second stage of works aimed at modernization of the coastal station of the maritime region A1 GMSSB. During the planned work in the village of Lesnoy on the Curonian Spit of the Kaliningrad Region, there was installed a base radio station No. 2 of the maritime region A1 GMSSB, which equipment is mounted at the existing facility of FSUE "Rosmorport".

The installation of base radio station No. 2 on the Curonian Spit made it possible to ensure the timely reception of distress signals and conditions for coordinating search and rescue operations in the area adjacent to the northern part of the coast of the Curonian Spit.