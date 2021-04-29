2021 April 29 09:35

Oil prices rise on demand prospects

Oil prices rose by 0.25%-0.4%

As of April 29 (07:55, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for July settlement were trading 0.25% higher to $66.95 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange, for June delivery – rose by 0.4% to $67.54 a barrel.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.27% to $64.03 a barrel.

Oil prices rise driven by the optimism over the demand growth.