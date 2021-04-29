  The version for the print
    Oil prices rise on demand prospects

    Oil prices rose by 0.25%-0.4%

    As of April 29 (07:55, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for July settlement were trading 0.25% higher to $66.95 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange, for June delivery – rose by 0.4% to $67.54 a barrel.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.27% to $64.03 a barrel.

    Oil prices rise driven by the optimism over the demand growth.

2021 April 29

09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of April 28
08:02 Cargotec refines its vision and strategy

2021 April 28

18:26 LR and Falkonry partner to enhance decision making
18:01 NOVATEK announces consolidated IFRS results for 1Q’2021
17:58 Valenciaport to put out to tender the construction and operation the terminal at Muelle Centro 2 in the Port of Sagunto
17:40 “K” Line introduces the “K”ARE programme
17:06 i4 Insight integrates optimal bunker planning data through BunkerEx
16:45 Astrol takes delivery of third and fourth dry cargo carriers of Project RSD59
16:22 Freight volumes rise at the Port of Gothenburg in Q1 2021
16:20 Throughput in port of Rotterdam increases by 3.0% in first quarter of 2021
16:13 Review of Klaipėda State Seaport land lease requires extensive discussion and sustainable solutions
15:26 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches Pyotr Ilyichov minesweeper of Project 12700
14:57 Arctic LNG 2 participants conclude long-term offtake agreements
14:33 NOVATEK and TOTAL sign heads of agreement on acquiring a 10% stake in Arctic Transshipment LLC
14:14 Successful TAT for WinGD’s X82DF engine to power world’s first LNG-fuelled VLCC
13:38 Chinese shipyard launches Tomsk barge intended for transportation of oversize cargo to Amur GCC
13:15 ABS guides industry on the use of additive manufacturing
12:41 Twin MAN 175D engines power new high speed catamaran ferry
12:14 Finnlines’ first new hybrid RoRo launched
12:02 Mammoet Murmansk to handle heavy cargoes as new resident of Arctic Capital PDA
11:43 Austal Philippines launches 118 metre trimaran for Fred.Olsen Express
11:01 Svanehøj wins major pump order for new Chinese MR tankers
10:35 Exports of Russia’s shipbuilding industry in 2020 rose by 40.7%, YoY
10:09 CMA CGM to reshuffle its EMBX short sea service to Russia Black Sea
09:59 Marine Rescue Service performed oil spill response activities in Vanino port
09:31 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of April 27

2021 April 27

18:16 MOL to establish a cross-border e-commerce service to deliver used agriculture machinery to Africa
17:52 Finland and Estonia sign Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in transport sector
17:30 Boskalis receives conditional award for major dike reinforcement project in the Netherlands
17:16 Trafigura and Braskem collaborate on carbon offset naphtha cargo
16:57 IoS-OP fully utilized in bulk carrier built by Shin Kurushima Sanoyas Shipbuilding
16:53 Wärtsilä signs a five-year Optimised Maintenance agreement with Greece-based Latsco LNG for two large LNG carriers
16:30 CMA CGM to reorganize its AS6 service connecting Central & South China with the Indian Subcontinent
16:18 USCG strengthens Trans-Atlantic ties with Italy
16:05 Equinor Brasil awarded Seadrill Management a contract for drilling
15:41 Lloyd’s Register founding member of Maritime Technologies Forum
15:36 Gazpromneft Marine Bunker LLC supports Bunker Forum as its General Partner
15:14 The Northwest Seaport Alliance welcome's MSC Santana service to Tacoma Harbor
14:32 Vostochnaya Verf to build berths for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet
14:15 Maersk launches a weekly Asia – Southern Europe intermodal freight service
14:03 Incoming British Ports Association Chair praises port resilience
13:41 Wärtsilä’s expertise and experience secures Approval in Principle for cargo containment system for Liquid CO2 Carriers
13:13 Hamburg Süd launches Value Protect
12:51 Panama Canal begins transition to become carbon neutral by 2030
12:21 The first new Finnlines’ hybrid ro-ro vessel was launched at the Nanjing Jinling Shipyard
12:00 PETRONAS strengthens Malaysia's position as LNG ISO tank hub
11:20 Carnival Corporation contracts Bureau Veritas to support a return to cruising
11:02 Fincantieri and Almaviva sign a collaboration agreement
10:34 DSV Panalpina acquires Agility’s Global Integrated Logistics business
10:22 Oil prices start rising
10:16 USCG repatriates 2 migrants to Cuba
10:05 Port of Pécem signs Memorandum of Understanding for implementation of Green Hydrogen HUB
09:58 SpaceX comes to Port of Long Beach
09:21 Baltic Dry Index as of July 7

2021 April 26

18:31 ABS joins Flag and Class leaders to launch the Maritime Technologies Forum
18:01 Vitol acquires stake in green hydrogen company Gen2 Energy
17:38 Northern Dvina River Shipping Company opens navigation in Northern Dvina river basin
17:16 CMA CGM+ launches a new financing solution SHIPFIN B/L