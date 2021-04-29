2021 April 29 08:02

Cargotec refines its vision and strategy

Cargotec's Board of Directors has confirmed the company's refined strategy and vision. Breakthrough objectives are sustainability and profitable growth.

With its business areas Kalmar, MacGregor and Hiab, Cargotec’s vision is to become the global leader in sustainable cargo flow.



In concrete terms, Cargotec aims to reduce the CO2 emissions of its value chain by 1 million tons by 2024.

Strategy progress is measured by financial reporting, leadership index, eco portfolio share of sales and, in the future, CO2 emission reduction and the net promoter score as well.

Cargotec enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people.