2021 April 28 18:01

NOVATEK announces consolidated IFRS results for 1Q’2021

PAO NOVATEK today released its consolidated interim condensed financial statements for the three months ended 31 March 2021 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”).

In the first quarter 2021, our profit attributable to shareholders of PAO NOVATEK amounted to RR 65.2 billion (RR 21.70 per share) as compared to a loss of RR 30.7 billion in the corresponding period in 2020.

Normalized profit attributable to shareholders of PAO NOVATEK (excluding the effects from foreign exchange differences and the disposal of interests in subsidiaries and joint ventures) increased to RR 75.8 billion (RR 25.23 per share) from RR 53.5 billion (RR 17.80 per share) in the first quarter 2020.

In the reported period, oil and gas sales rose by 32% to RUB 240.74 billion.