    Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches Pyotr Ilyichov minesweeper of Project 12700

    Saint-Petersburg, Russia based Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has launched the Pyotr Ilyichov minesweeper of Project 12700 (Aleksandrit) today, 28 April 2021.

    The ceremony has been attended by Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy; USC BoD Chairman Georgy Poltavchenko; Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard General Director Vladimir Seredoho, Almaz Bureau General Director Aleksandr Shlyakhtenko, Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard employees.

    Following the launching the ship was moored at the berth of the shipyard where it will undergo outfitting. In the nearest time, the ship will commence preparations for the first phase of mooring trials. The ship is to be delivered in the end of 2021.

    Keel-laying ceremony for the sixth minesweeper of Project 12700 (Aleksandrit), Pyotr Ilyichov, was held in July 2018.

    The shipyard has already delivered four ships of the series. Four more ships of this design including the Pyotr Ilyichov are under construction at the shipyard.

    This mine countermeasures vessel of Project 12700 (Aleksandrit) was designed by Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) for RF Navy. The ship of the new generation features the most advanced technology and naval architecture and marine engineering, the world's largest monolithic hull of fiber-glass plastic made by the vacuum infusion method. Monolithic hulls fabricated from glass-reinforced plastic feature higher strength and survivability compared to steel hulls.  They also have lower mass and do not suffer from corrosion. With a proper service, their life cycle is unlimited. The ship’s anti-mine gear includes an unmanned boat to search and find mines without a single risk to people’s life.

    Key characteristics: displacement - 890 t, length –  about 62 m, breadth – about 10 m, speed at full displacement – 16 knots, crew – 44.

    The new ship is named after Pyotr Ilyichov, Hero of the Socie Union who lost his life on 18 August 1945.

    Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard JSC, a part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, was set up in 1912. The shipyard has built over 600 warships and vessels for the Russian Navy and foreign customers (13 countries worldwide). Currently, the shipyard builds missile boats, trawlers, passenger and work vessels for various purposes and is about to start the large-scale construction of mine warships of the new generation for the Russian Navy and foreign countries. Today, the shipyard is the leader of composite shipbuilding in Russia and the only plant in the country to build warships and civil vessels of 4 types of materials: composite materials, shipbuilding steel, nonmagnetic steel, aluminum and fiberglass. The shipyard has mastered the technology of building hulls of composite materials through vacuum infusion method. 

