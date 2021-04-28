2021 April 28 12:02

Mammoet Murmansk to handle heavy cargoes as new resident of Arctic Capital PDA

Image source: Murmansk Region Government

Mammoet Murmansk has obtained the status of the Arctic Capital PDA resident. A related agreement on investment project implementation has been signed by the investor and the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation. According to the statement of the Murmansk Region’s Information Policy Ministry, the company will be engage in lifting and transportation of oversize and overweight cargo which is in demand among the PDA residents.

According to Aleksey Slabikov, General Director of OOO Mammoet Murmansk, «The project foresees technological equipment and stuffing of the organization to ensure modular construction and assembling of heavy equipment involved in construction of infrastructure facilities in the Murmansk Region and on the western shore of the Kola Bay, in Mezhdurechye settlement and near Belokamenka settlement… With preferential taxation as a PDA resident we will be able to achieve the highest financial and economic results and reduce the cost of services provided to contractors”.

Murmansk Region Governor Andrey Chibis emphasized that special tax treatment facilitate the development of both large projects and mid-size/small businesses in the Murmansk Region. “Last year we succeeded in obtaining unique tax preferences and immediately saw a strong growth of investments. At the initial phase, the Arctic Capital PDA attracted large industrialists which now attract service companies , ‘satellites’ providing transport and logistic services”, told Andrey Chibis.

In the nearest time, the investor will commence recruiting specialists with the required experience and qualification. The Project Management says the newly generated jobs will be available for over 460 of locals.

“Such services are in demand among the anchor residents of the Arctic Capital PDA including NOVATEK-Murmansk, Commercial Seaport “Lavna”, Sea Terminal TULOMA. In the future, Mammoet Murmansk can count on the increase of its client base with potential investors that can appear if the priority development area is expanded. As of today, eight residents are implementing projects worth over RUB 95.5 billion and ensuring generation of 4,383 jobs for the region citizens”, says Aleksandr Shutov, Director of Managing Company “Arctic Capital” (subsidiary of Far East and Arctic Development Corporation).

Mammoet Murmansk was established by a Dutch company Mammoet represented in Russia by ООО Mammoet Rus. It has already delivered 142 modules under the Yamal LNG project. Last year it signed a contract for providing unloading, transportation and assembling services under the Arctic LNG 2 project. Over a period of four years, it will handle 500,000 tonnes of equipment on the Gydan peninsula and install 42 modules on the gravity-based structures in Murmansk.

