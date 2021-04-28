2021 April 28 14:14

Successful TAT for WinGD’s X82DF engine to power world’s first LNG-fuelled VLCC

WinGD has completed a successful Type Approval Test (TAT) for their X82DF-1.0, according to the company's release. The 7-cylinder dual fuel engine will be the first to power a VLCC with LNG fuel, extending the benefits of WinGD’s X-DF technology into even more vessel segments. With future-fuel flexibility, low-pressure X-DF engines continue to be chosen for new vessel segments as the benefits of LNG as fuel become the clear choice for shipowners wishing to invest in sustainability and fuel efficiency.



The TAT test took place in April at engine builder CSE-QMD in Qingdao, China, with local teams from WinGD and CSE on hand to support. China Classification Society (CCS) participated on site as the leading class with Bureau Veritas and DNV witnessing locally along with lead surveyors joining remotely from their headquarter locations. WinGD’s Classification & Standards Team organised and supported the TAT remotely from the WiDE Customer Support Centre at their headquarters in Winterthur, Switzerland. Due to the global pandemic restrictions it took a well-coordinated global effort by all to make the TAT a success.

The X82DF-1.0 rounds out WinGD’s portfolio of low-pressure, dual fuel engines which cover the full engine bore range of 40-92 cm. This is the first X-DF engine to be built by CSE-QMD, growing WinGD’s green-technology collaborations within the CSSC family of companies.

Featuring the new control system WiCE (WinGD Integrated Control Electronics) and the iGPR (integrated Gas Pressure Regulator) the engine displayed its full potential and promises to continue the reputation of X-DF for performance, reliability and sustainability.

WinGD’s VP of R&D, Dominik Schneiter was able to be on hand for the tests and had this to say. “I was present for the overhaul inspection and could have a look at the components first-hand. It was all very positive, the engine showed excellent piston running behaviour, the new iGPR design was successfully applied and class approved. The performance of the engine met all expectations.”



The newest addition of the low-pressure, dual-fuel engine portfolio offers enhanced propulsion options within the VLCC, VLOC and Panamax container vessel segments. Combining both liquid and gas fuel capabilities, the X82DF-1.0 is available in 6-cylinder to 9- cylinder configurations and covers a power range from 16,560 to 49,500kW at 58 to 84rpm.