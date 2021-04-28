2021 April 28 10:35

Exports of Russia’s shipbuilding industry in 2020 rose by 40.7%, YoY

European countries accounted for 53.5% of Russian ships and floating facilities exports



Despite the pandemic exports of Russia’s shipbuilding industry in 2020 rose by 40.7%, year-on-year, to $734.2 million, says Sergey Vologodsky, Vice-President of Russian Export Center (REC).



When speaking at the online conference in the framework of the business mission for fishing, shipbuilding and maritime companies, he emphasized that the potential of growth seen by REC is at least $2.1 billion, the level of 2018.



According to the speaker, in 2020, ships and floating facilities were primarily exported to European countries that accounted for 53.5% of exports ($392 million) including Norway ($188 million) and Germany ($91 million). Besides, considerable volumes were exported to the Republic of Korea ($126 million).



In the reported period, exports of second-hand ships and floating facilities totaled $2.6 million.



The conference was also attended by Alexander Anikin, Trade Representative, Trade Representation of the Russian Federation in the Kingdom of Norway and Alexander Abramov, Trade Representative, Trade Representation of the Russian Federation in the Kingdom of Sweden, who discussed the prospects of exporting Russian shipbuilding products to Sweden and development of Russia-Norway cooperation in shipbuilding.



Russian Export Center JSC (REC) is a State-owned development institute established by the Government to support the development of the non-commodity exports industry/sector. REC offers a wide range of financial and non-financial support tools to benefit the Russian exporters explore the foreign markets and build capacity in the global trade.

The Russian Export Center Group incorporates the Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance (EXIAR JSC) and Eximbank of Russia JSC aiming to offer comprehensive integrated services to the export-oriented companies.⁠