2021 April 28 10:09

CMA CGM to reshuffle its EMBX short sea service to Russia Black Sea

CMA CGM has announced the reshuffling of its EMBX Short Sea service to Russia Black Sea. EMBX - East Med Black Sea Express will start from Thursday, May 6th, 2021 ex Malta port. This sustainable option is aiming at fostering worldwide connection to Izmir and Novorossyisk, according to the company's release.

EMBX features will be the following:

Fleet: 2 vessels of 900 TEU nominal capacity

Rotation: Malta - Izmir - Novorossiysk - Piraeus - Ambarli - Gemlik - Izmit - Intramed ports - Malta

Frequency: Every 10 days

First calls: ETA Malta on Thursday, May 6th | ETA Izmir on Sunday, May 9th | ETA Novorossyisk on Thursday, May 13th, 2021

Ocean Transit Time references: Malta to Izmir in 3 days | Malta to Novorossyisk in 7 days | Novorossyisk to Piraeus in 3 days