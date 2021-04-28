2021 April 28 09:59

Marine Rescue Service performed oil spill response activities in Vanino port

Image source: Marine Rescue Service

The incident occurred during the bunkering operation

Marine Rescue Service says it is completing oil spill response activities in the port of Vanino (Khabarovsk Territory). The incident happened during the operation conducted by the Siziman tanker homeported in Vanino (owned by Far East Tanker Company) to bunker the Chios Trinity (flag of Panama, owned by Venture Shipping & Trading S.A.).



Rescue forces of MRS Sakhalin branch’s Vanino subdivision conducted oil response activities upon the request of the Harbour Master.



According to the operation control department, the spill of heavy fuel oil was caused by the fuel hose collapse. 200 liters were spilled on the deck of the Chios Trinity with 100 of the product spilling on the water.



Boom-laying boat Spasatel Aleksyuk with a rescue team was sent to the incident site. They conducted oil spill containment having placed 200 meters of booms around the vessel and having collected the spilled oil products.



The water area is currently being cleared with sorbents. Environment monitoring is underway.

