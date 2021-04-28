2021 April 28 09:31

Oil market sees mixed price movements

Oil prices fluctuate within 0.02%

As of April 28 (07:55, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for July settlement were trading 0.02% lower to $65.86 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange, for June delivery – rose by 0.02% to $66.43 a barrel.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.02% to $62.95 a barrel.

Oil prices are almost flat as OPEC+ deal recommendations and US resources are being estimated.