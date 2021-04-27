2021 April 27 16:57

IoS-OP fully utilized in bulk carrier built by Shin Kurushima Sanoyas Shipbuilding

IoS-OP has been fully utilized in the bulk carrier built by Shin Kurushima Sanoyas Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. by concerned parties, according to the company's release.



Operation data of the vessel, which was built by Shin Kurushima Sanoyas Shipbuilding and is already in service, has been collected onboard and sent onshore via “FURUNO Open Platform (FOP)” of FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD. The data stored at the IoS-OP data center has been analyzed by “Fleet Intelligence” of NAPA. The analysis result is shared with Shin Kurushima Sanoyas Shipbuilding in line with the common rules of IoS-OP, enabling the shipyard to monitor the performance of the ship in service. The vessel is the first to incorporate all elements of IoS-OP, the platform for collection, distribution and utilization of the operation data, from its delivery.



The vessel is equipped with energy-saving add-ons developed by Shin Kurushima Sanoyas Shipbuilding, and IoS-OP enables the effectiveness monitoring of these functions in actual operations by the parties involved, which is expected to lead to further optimization.



ShipDC will continuously work for safety of ships, contribution to the environment, and economic rationality through the data utilization as well as further acceleration of the collection, distribution, and utilization of data in the maritime industry with IoS-OP at the core.



