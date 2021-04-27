  The version for the print
  2021 April 27 16:53

    Wärtsilä signs a five-year Optimised Maintenance agreement with Greece-based Latsco LNG for two large LNG carriers

    The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a five-year Optimised Maintenance agreement with Greece-based Latsco LNG Marine Management, according to the company's release. The agreement covers the main engines for two large LNG Carriers (LNGC), the 'Hellas Diana' and the 'Hellas Athina', and was signed in March 2021.

    Optimised Maintenance agreements are a key element within Wärtsilä's Lifecycle Solutions offering and are designed to ensure operational certainty with maintenance cost predictability. In addition to asset diagnostics, maintenance planning, annual audits and spare parts, Wärtsilä will also provide the vessels with remote support and condition monitoring systems, including the company's predictive maintenance service Expert Insight.

    Expert Insight is an innovative service that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics to monitor equipment and systems in real-time, spot anomalies, foresee potential problems, and enable rapid reaction accordingly. Should anomalous behaviour be detected, it is flagged to specialists at Wärtsilä Expertise Centres, allowing them to support the customer proactively with an appropriate resolution to the issue. The combination of AI, advanced diagnostics, and the company's extensive equipment expertise greatly enhances the reliability, efficiency, and safety of the installed equipment.

    The two vessels were built at the Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) yard in South Korea. They are 297 metres in length and have a cargo capacity of 174,000 cbm. The 'Hellas Diana' entered service at the end of March this year, and the 'Hellas Athina' is scheduled to enter service in September. Both operate with WinGD X-DF dual-fuel engines.

    In August 2020, Wärtsilä signed similar Optimised Maintenance agreements with Latsco Marine Management for two of their large LPG vessels. Wärtsilä currently has more than 700 vessels under maintenance agreements.

    About Wärtsilä

    Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsiläs net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

