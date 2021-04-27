  The version for the print
    Lloyd’s Register founding member of Maritime Technologies Forum

    Leading Flag States and Classification Societies have united to launch the Maritime Technologies Forum (MTF) to provide technical and regulatory research, expertise and leadership to assist the shipping sector and its regulators address technology challenges.

    Founding members of the MTF include American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), DNV, Japan’s Maritime Bureau, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), Lloyd’s Register (LR), Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK), the Norwegian Maritime Authority (NMA), and the UK’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

    The regulatory framework for the development and use of new technology must remain up to date to ensure advances assure the safety of people, assets and the environment. By bringing together expertise to offer guidance and advice on technical and regulatory challenges, the MTF will support the shipping industry and the International Maritime Organization to navigate and embrace the impact of these changes.

    Key focus areas for the forum will include energy efficiency, alternative fuels and increasing levels of autonomy and MTF members will collaborate on research and draw on their collective regulatory expertise to offer unbiased advice to the shipping sector. The Forum’s work will be published, and members will share insight and guidance with, and invite contributions from others in the marine industry, to facilitate the effective safe testing and adoption of new technologies while also helping shape global regulation.

    The MTF is run by a governing body that includes a representative from each of the founding members. This Steering Committee is responsible for making decisions and overseeing the work and direction of the MTF. Leadership members of the governing body include Christopher Wiernicki, ABS, Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, DNV, Hideaki Saito, MLIT, Nick Brown, LR, Lars Alvestad, NMA, Hiroaki Sakashita, ClassNK, and Brian Johnson, MCA. A permanent working group has been set up that reports into the main governing body as well as a Secretariat to run the administration.

    About MTF

    The Maritime Technologies Forum (MTF) has been established to deliver the global leadership and technical expertise the maritime industry needs for a sustainable transformation. Our aim is to enable change that is transparent, proportional, and cost-effective, with safety at its core. A union of Flag States and Classification Societies, we offer cutting-edge expertise with a legacy of experience and authority with the aim of being a globally respected advisor and trusted source of knowledge and insight.

