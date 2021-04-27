2021 April 27 15:36

Gazpromneft Marine Bunker LLC supports Bunker Forum as its General Partner

Current state and prospects of development of the Russian bunkering services market will be discussed in Saint-Petersburg on 24-25 June 2021



Gazpromneft Marine Bunker LLC supports the 14th All-Russian Forum "Current State and Prospects of Development of the Russian Bunkering Services Market" (24-25 June 2021, Saint-Petersburg) as its General Partner, say the event organizers.



The Association of marine and river Bunker Suppliers and Gazpromneft Marine Bunker have been cooperating since 2008.



The Forum will be also traditionally supported by Infotech Flex LLC, a successful company ranking among the TOP 10 suppliers of hoses and related equipment in the oil and gas industry.



More information about possible partnership >>>>



Key topics on the agenda:



- Results, forecasts and trends in the global and Russian bunker markets

- Global experience of using low-sulfur fuels and their quality management

- Quality of low-sulfur fuels in the Russian Federation

- Formation of the Russian LNG bunkering market

- Excise taxes on bunker fuel – the practice of paying and returning tax

- The results of the administrative reform on the implementation of the regulatory guillotine mechanism – what has changed for the bunker market?

- Experience and prospects of using scrubbers

- Current state and prospects of shipping industry development in the Russian Federation

- Legislative changes in the field of industrial safety

For additional information please visit the website of the Association or call +7 812 380 43 88