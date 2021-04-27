2021 April 27 14:32

Vostochnaya Verf to build berths for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet

Image source: Vostochnaya Veft 2022

Vladivostok based Vostochnaya Veft shipyard says it will build two light heavy weight metal berths of Project PM-61М1 and a multipurpose ramp of Project 617 for the Defence Ministry of Russia. Under the contracts, the delivery is scheduled for October 2022.



The berths of Project PM-61М1 will be able to simultaneously accommodate two submarines or two surface ships with displacement not exceeding 5 tonnes, shore-to-ship supply of water and electricity as well as telephone communication, loading/unloading operations along the entire berth involving rubber-tired and track-mounted cranes.



According to Sergey Bakanyov, General Director of Vostochnaya Veft, the shipyard has built dozens of berths of various designs.



In 2020, Vostochnaya Veftbuilt three berths of that design: two for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet and one for the Amur branch of FSB Border Service. One berth is to be delivered in September.



“It is not a big order for the shipyard but it ensures full loading of the hull production facility while other orders are in the phase of outfitting”, he said.

Image source: Vostochnaya Veft

The multipurpose ramp of Project 617 is intended for installation of light heavy weight and heavy weight floating berths at undeveloped beaches.All the three products are to be delivered not later than October 2022.Vostochnaya Verf JSC (earlier known as Vladivostok Shipyard, Shipyard No.602) was created in 1952 to build ships for the USSR Pacific Fleet and Border Service of the Far East region. The enterprise was incorporated in 1994. In 1950-2000, the shipyard built over 400 vessels for the Navy, border services and fishing companies. Since January 2020, it is the sole contractor for projects of the Ministry of Defense in the Far East and a resident of the Free Port of Vladivostok (CPV). Vostochnaya Verf capabilities allow the shipyard to provide a complete scope of construction of ships with length of 120 m, breadth of 16 m, depth of 25 m and displacement of 3,500 tonnes.

Related link:

Vostochnaya Veft shipyard starts building yet another floating berth for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet>>>>