  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 27 14:03

    Incoming British Ports Association Chair praises port resilience

    The British Ports Association’s (BPA) Annual General Meeting (AGM) and briefing session held today, 27 April 2021, was headed by the newly elected BPA Chair Neil Glendinning.

    Mr Glendinning, Chief Executive of Harwich Haven Authority, praised the ports industry for their steadfast and resolute work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic when other industries were scaling back operations. Mr Glendinning also touched upon key developments in BPA policy, including the necessity for sustainable economic growth in the form of Freeports.

    Mr Glendinning said: "The hard work and resolve of the ports sector during these trying and unprecedented times has demonstrated the resilience of this essential industry."

    "While the last twelve months have been difficult for everyone, the next twelve months present an opportunity for the ports sector to pursue a recovery effort that prioritises decarbonisation and a robust logistical network capable of dealing with such unforeseen events. Further items expected to feature heavily on the agenda is the changing role of globalisation and achieving sustainable economic growth for regional communities."

    UK Maritime Minister Robert Courts MP joined part of the online AGM and briefing session to outline the key challenges and opportunities facing the maritime sector, and how government policy can support this. He also answered questions submitted by members of the BPA. Robert Courts MP commented:

    "I am proud of the progress taken by the ports industry on the priorities as set out in our Maritime 2050 strategy. Our ports play a critical role in ensuring goods such as food and medicines, continue to flow into the country regardless of any challenges faced."

    Due to continuing Covid-19 restrictions, the event was held virtually. In addition to these talks, members of the BPA elected Andy Jones, Chief Executive at the Port of Milford Haven, as the new Deputy Chair, and Maurice Bullick, Finance and Compliance Director at Belfast Harbour, as Honorary Treasurer. Both of these roles, in addition to the Chair, will be for a term of two years. The full list of BPA Officers and Council members can be viewed here.

    Also on the agenda for the AGM today was the adoption of the BPA's 2020 Annual Report and Annual Accounts, the BPA 's Treasurer gave an update on the BPA's finances, and changes to the BPA's Constitution were agreed.

    About BPA
    The British Ports Association represents the interests of over 100 port members, covering more than 400 ports, terminal operators and port facilities. The UK ports industry plays a key role in the country’s economy as 95% of the UK’s international trade – imports and exports – is carried through British ports. UK ports also handle more than 60 million international and domestic passenger journeys each year. The UK port industry is the second largest in Europe, handling around 500 million tonnes of freight each year. UK ports directly employ around 115,000 people.

Другие новости по темам: annual general meeting, British Ports Association  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 27

18:16 MOL to establish a cross-border e-commerce service to deliver used agriculture machinery to Africa
17:52 Finland and Estonia sign Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in transport sector
17:30 Boskalis receives conditional award for major dike reinforcement project in the Netherlands
17:16 Trafigura and Braskem collaborate on carbon offset naphtha cargo
16:57 IoS-OP fully utilized in bulk carrier built by Shin Kurushima Sanoyas Shipbuilding
16:53 Wärtsilä signs a five-year Optimised Maintenance agreement with Greece-based Latsco LNG for two large LNG carriers
16:30 CMA CGM to reorganize its AS6 service connecting Central & South China with the Indian Subcontinent
16:18 USCG strengthens Trans-Atlantic ties with Italy
16:05 Equinor Brasil awarded Seadrill Management a contract for drilling
15:41 Lloyd’s Register founding member of Maritime Technologies Forum
15:36 Gazpromneft Marine Bunker LLC supports Bunker Forum as its General Partner
15:14 The Northwest Seaport Alliance welcome's MSC Santana service to Tacoma Harbor
14:32 Vostochnaya Verf to build berths for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet
14:15 Maersk launches a weekly Asia – Southern Europe intermodal freight service
14:03 Incoming British Ports Association Chair praises port resilience
13:41 Wärtsilä’s expertise and experience secures Approval in Principle for cargo containment system for Liquid CO2 Carriers
13:13 Hamburg Süd launches Value Protect
12:51 Panama Canal begins transition to become carbon neutral by 2030
12:21 The first new Finnlines’ hybrid ro-ro vessel was launched at the Nanjing Jinling Shipyard
12:00 PETRONAS strengthens Malaysia's position as LNG ISO tank hub
11:20 Carnival Corporation contracts Bureau Veritas to support a return to cruising
11:02 Fincantieri and Almaviva sign a collaboration agreement
10:34 DSV Panalpina acquires Agility’s Global Integrated Logistics business
10:22 Oil prices start rising
10:16 USCG repatriates 2 migrants to Cuba
10:05 Port of Pécem signs Memorandum of Understanding for implementation of Green Hydrogen HUB
09:58 SpaceX comes to Port of Long Beach
09:21 Baltic Dry Index as of July 7

2021 April 26

18:31 ABS joins Flag and Class leaders to launch the Maritime Technologies Forum
18:01 Vitol acquires stake in green hydrogen company Gen2 Energy
17:38 Northern Dvina River Shipping Company opens navigation in Northern Dvina river basin
17:16 CMA CGM+ launches a new financing solution SHIPFIN B/L
16:53 Admiral Nevelskoy ferry built by Nevsky Shipyard arrives in Korsakov
16:32 USCG Cutter Bear returns home after interdicting more than $140 million of illicit drugs
16:21 Russian Pollock plant is certified according to MSC standards
15:42 Finnlines reports successful launch of its hybrid ro-ro vessel
15:03 Qatar Navigation announces amendment of the Articles of Association to increase the percentage of non-Qatari ownership from 49% to 100%
14:41 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 22,862 pmt
14:23 Scottish Ports Group Publishes 2021 Scottish Election Priorities
14:03 Equinor revises start-up date for Hammerfest LNG
13:39 RF Navy’s Northern Fleet ships involved in exercises to resolve crisis situations in Arctic return to their permanent deployment points
13:15 Jan De Nul orders highly powered versatile trenching vehicle Swordfish
12:44 The Port Authority of Valencia will reduce the energy consumption of its buildings by 23%
12:22 Entire production chain of RFC group certified for compliance with MSC standards
11:58 Sailing practice of 2021 started on Mir sailing ship
11:13 Baltics' largest agricultural company partners with dry bulk cargo terminal in Riga port
10:40 Port of Ventspils throughput in January-March 2021 fell by 4% YoY
10:17 China ports container volume rises 14.6% in March of 2021
09:55 Minvostokrazvitiya, Sakhalin Region Gov't and ROSATOM sign agreement concerning cooperation in creation of hydrogen cluster
09:31 Oil prices show a moderate decrease
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of April 23

2021 April 25

15:09 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 44th FRC strengthening defense capabilities in the Arabian Gulf
14:27 USCG seizes 216 lbs of marijuana near South Padre Island
13:46 New solution BM-Feeder, feedering the Next Generation Turbines
12:25 Development plans for Troll West electrification handed over to the authorities
11:08 EURONAV orders two newbuild LNG-, Ammonia-ready VLCCS and one option to add a third

2021 April 24

15:18 USCG repatriates 18 migrants to the Dominican Republic
14:26 Equinor and partners to develop Askeladd Vest
13:23 Humber Freeport to be well established by Autumn 2021
12:39 Contract award for Siem Spearfish