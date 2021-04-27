2021 April 27 14:15

Maersk launches a weekly Asia – Southern Europe intermodal freight service

The first containers coming from Asia on this new regular service arrived at the largest Russian port of Vostochny on Sealand vessels, according to the company's release. On 22nd April, the containers were dispatched by train from the Russian VSC terminal (– part of Global Ports Inc.) to NUTEP terminal (– part of Delo Ports) at the port of Novorossiysk, also on Russia soil. From Novorossiysk, the cargo now resumes by sea to destinations in Ukraine and Turkey.

“The launch of AE77 is an important milestone in Maersk´s expansion of our transcontinental intermodal offering, combining rail and sea. The new route is an excellent alternative since our customers can be confident about fixed-day arrival and have full flexibility between various delivery options that best match their logistics needs,” explains Zsolt Katona, Head of Maersk Eastern Europe.

Like Maersk’s AE19 intermodal service from Asia to Northern Europe, this new AE77 service from Asia to the Black Sea and the East Mediterranean area uses the Trans-Siberian route. The largest part of the trip takes place across Siberia using the Russian railways’ infrastructure, arranged in cooperation with rail company Modul.



Given the increasing customer demand of these two services, A.P. Moller – Maersk has deployed an additional vessel between Busan, at the Southern part of the Korean peninsula, and Vostochny, the intermodal container port at the Eastern end of the Trans-Siberian Railway.



Transportation on the AE77 is covered with Maersk regular Bill of Lading and uses Maersk standard booking platform.

