2021 April 27 13:41

Wärtsilä’s expertise and experience secures Approval in Principle for cargo containment system for Liquid CO2 Carriers

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions has developed a cargo tank design suitable for LCO2 applications, which was recently awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) by the classification society DNV. Since new LCO2 Carriers are an emerging concept and requires detailed attention during conceptual level, Wärtsilä’s experience and know-how in gas cargo and handling systems proved invaluable to the results, according to the company's release.

The total cargo capacity of the vessels is 7500 cbm, divided into two containment tanks, each of 3750 cbm. Wärtsilä has carried out an intensive engineering analysis to formulate an optimum design for the vessels’ containment system and cargo handling systems, bearing in mind the specific nature of LCO2.



Capturing and storing CO2 is an important strategy in efforts to reduce global CO2 emissions. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions must be reduced by 50 to 80 percent by 2050 to avoid dramatic consequences of global warming.

