2021 April 27 13:13

Hamburg Süd launches Value Protect

New Hamburg Süd product offers additional protection and fast, unbureaucratic resolution in the event of cargo damage, according to the company's release.

With inland transports and customs services, Hamburg Süd already offers its customers important additional services in connection with container transports. Now it is expanding its range of value-added services even further: Value Protect is a new solution that enables customers to protect the value of their cargo against logistics-related risks during its transportation. For example, risks such as fire, theft, cargo damage due to ship delays or shipping accidents at sea are included.

Shippers usually bear a high financial risk in such cases, as the legal liability for cargo damage or loss for shipping companies is very limited by international regulations and often does not match the full value of the goods in the container. In liner shipping, this can quickly reach a six-figure range for one container. In many cases, the transport companies are not liable for any loss or damage at all. With extended liability, Hamburg Süd Value Protect will now reliably close this gap.

The benefits of Value Protect at a glance:

- Clear recovery tiers at fair and transparent prices

- Packages suitable for dry, refrigerated or special cargo

- Swift processing in the event of a claim with less bureaucratic effort: claims are settled within

just - 14 days of receipt of the fully documented case

- No deductible in the event of a claim

- Value Protect will be part of the customer’s freight invoice

- One point of contact for all related matters