  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 27 12:00

    PETRONAS strengthens Malaysia's position as LNG ISO tank hub

    PETRONAS LNG Ltd. has commenced the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China in ISO tanks from its filling facility in Pengerang, Johor, according to the company's release.
     
    The maiden shipment of LNG ISO tanks has been safely delivered to Shanghai from Pasir Gudang Port of Johor on 23 April 2021, following a spot contract signed between PETRONAS and Tiger Gas (Hong Kong) Ltd, an affiliate of Tiger Clean Energy Limited (TCEL).
     
    In 2020, PETRONAS and TCEL signed a long-term sale and purchase agreement for the supply of LNG to TCEL’s LNG ISO tank filling facility in Bintulu, Sarawak. As part of this agreement, PETRONAS’ LNG will be distributed to China using TCEL’s ISO tanks, with the first shipment sailed from Bintulu Port to the Port of Long Kou on 25 March 2021.
     
    With the operation of PETRONAS’ ISO tank filling facility at Pengerang, Malaysia is now poised to strengthen its position as an LNG ISO tank export hub, with filling facilities in West and East Malaysia that provide customers with an alternative and reliable LNG solution.

Другие новости по темам: TCEL, PETRONAS, Pasir Gudang Port  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 27

18:16 MOL to establish a cross-border e-commerce service to deliver used agriculture machinery to Africa
17:52 Finland and Estonia sign Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in transport sector
17:30 Boskalis receives conditional award for major dike reinforcement project in the Netherlands
17:16 Trafigura and Braskem collaborate on carbon offset naphtha cargo
16:57 IoS-OP fully utilized in bulk carrier built by Shin Kurushima Sanoyas Shipbuilding
16:53 Wärtsilä signs a five-year Optimised Maintenance agreement with Greece-based Latsco LNG for two large LNG carriers
16:30 CMA CGM to reorganize its AS6 service connecting Central & South China with the Indian Subcontinent
16:18 USCG strengthens Trans-Atlantic ties with Italy
16:05 Equinor Brasil awarded Seadrill Management a contract for drilling
15:41 Lloyd’s Register founding member of Maritime Technologies Forum
15:36 Gazpromneft Marine Bunker LLC supports Bunker Forum as its General Partner
15:14 The Northwest Seaport Alliance welcome's MSC Santana service to Tacoma Harbor
14:32 Vostochnaya Verf to build berths for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet
14:15 Maersk launches a weekly Asia – Southern Europe intermodal freight service
14:03 Incoming British Ports Association Chair praises port resilience
13:41 Wärtsilä’s expertise and experience secures Approval in Principle for cargo containment system for Liquid CO2 Carriers
13:13 Hamburg Süd launches Value Protect
12:51 Panama Canal begins transition to become carbon neutral by 2030
12:21 The first new Finnlines’ hybrid ro-ro vessel was launched at the Nanjing Jinling Shipyard
12:00 PETRONAS strengthens Malaysia's position as LNG ISO tank hub
11:20 Carnival Corporation contracts Bureau Veritas to support a return to cruising
11:02 Fincantieri and Almaviva sign a collaboration agreement
10:34 DSV Panalpina acquires Agility’s Global Integrated Logistics business
10:22 Oil prices start rising
10:16 USCG repatriates 2 migrants to Cuba
10:05 Port of Pécem signs Memorandum of Understanding for implementation of Green Hydrogen HUB
09:58 SpaceX comes to Port of Long Beach
09:21 Baltic Dry Index as of July 7

2021 April 26

18:31 ABS joins Flag and Class leaders to launch the Maritime Technologies Forum
18:01 Vitol acquires stake in green hydrogen company Gen2 Energy
17:38 Northern Dvina River Shipping Company opens navigation in Northern Dvina river basin
17:16 CMA CGM+ launches a new financing solution SHIPFIN B/L
16:53 Admiral Nevelskoy ferry built by Nevsky Shipyard arrives in Korsakov
16:32 USCG Cutter Bear returns home after interdicting more than $140 million of illicit drugs
16:21 Russian Pollock plant is certified according to MSC standards
15:42 Finnlines reports successful launch of its hybrid ro-ro vessel
15:03 Qatar Navigation announces amendment of the Articles of Association to increase the percentage of non-Qatari ownership from 49% to 100%
14:41 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 22,862 pmt
14:23 Scottish Ports Group Publishes 2021 Scottish Election Priorities
14:03 Equinor revises start-up date for Hammerfest LNG
13:39 RF Navy’s Northern Fleet ships involved in exercises to resolve crisis situations in Arctic return to their permanent deployment points
13:15 Jan De Nul orders highly powered versatile trenching vehicle Swordfish
12:44 The Port Authority of Valencia will reduce the energy consumption of its buildings by 23%
12:22 Entire production chain of RFC group certified for compliance with MSC standards
11:58 Sailing practice of 2021 started on Mir sailing ship
11:13 Baltics' largest agricultural company partners with dry bulk cargo terminal in Riga port
10:40 Port of Ventspils throughput in January-March 2021 fell by 4% YoY
10:17 China ports container volume rises 14.6% in March of 2021
09:55 Minvostokrazvitiya, Sakhalin Region Gov't and ROSATOM sign agreement concerning cooperation in creation of hydrogen cluster
09:31 Oil prices show a moderate decrease
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of April 23

2021 April 25

15:09 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 44th FRC strengthening defense capabilities in the Arabian Gulf
14:27 USCG seizes 216 lbs of marijuana near South Padre Island
13:46 New solution BM-Feeder, feedering the Next Generation Turbines
12:25 Development plans for Troll West electrification handed over to the authorities
11:08 EURONAV orders two newbuild LNG-, Ammonia-ready VLCCS and one option to add a third

2021 April 24

15:18 USCG repatriates 18 migrants to the Dominican Republic
14:26 Equinor and partners to develop Askeladd Vest
13:23 Humber Freeport to be well established by Autumn 2021
12:39 Contract award for Siem Spearfish