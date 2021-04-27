2021 April 27 11:02

Fincantieri and Almaviva sign a collaboration agreement

Fincantieri, through its subsidiary Fincantieri NexTech, and Almaviva, the leading Italian group in digital innovation, signed a collaboration agreement to support and boost the digitalization process in the transportation and logistics sector, according to the company's release. The goal is to foster a mobility system that better responds to the new needs of people and goods movement, with special attention to environmental impact and safety.



The partnership aims at developing solutions based on the new models and trends of modern mobility, such as the connected vehicle (a vehicle equipped with sensors perceiving the surrounding reality and interacting with it), and the smart road (which allows communication and interconnection between vehicles), with the overall purpose of increasing travel and passenger safety. Furthermore, applications for transport safety and predictive maintenance processes will also be developed with the support of artificial intelligence algorithms and the digital twin, which reproduces all the infrastructure characteristics in a digital three-dimensional and virtually browsing format.

These solutions will be offered to all the players concerned, from managed service companies to service operating companies, managing authorities and public entities in charge of service programming and control activities.



The agreement between the two companies also provides for an international development plan aimed at enhancing the Made in Italy so that it can establish itself also in a highly competitive sector currently dominated by American and Chinese players.