2021 April 27 10:16

USCG repatriates 2 migrants to Cuba

The USCG says that Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo’s crew repatriated two Cuban migrants to Cuba, Monday.

The Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton embarked two Cuban migrants after they were rescued by a good Samaritan motor tanker STI Brixton crew who saw them waving their arms from a raft Thursday approximately 70 miles southwest of Marathon.



Since Oct. 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 195 Cubans compared to:



5,396 Cuban migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

“We’re always grateful to the boating public for helping us save lives,” said Lt. j.g. James Rimmele, executive officer of Cutter Charles Sexton. “Trying to enter the country in this manner isn’t just illegal, it’s dangerous. Putting yourself out into the dynamic environment of the sea unprepared is never worth the risk.”



About USCG

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) is a branch of the United States Armed Forces and one of the country's seven uniformed services. The Coast Guard is a maritime, military, multi-mission service unique among the U.S. military branches for having a maritime law enforcement mission.