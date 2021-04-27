  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 27 10:34

    DSV Panalpina acquires Agility’s Global Integrated Logistics business

    Two years after the acquisition of Swiss-based Panalpina, the Danish transport and logistics company is once again announcing a large acquisition: Agility Global Integrated Logistics (GIL), according to the company's release. M&A is a well-known part of DSV Panalpina’s long-term strategy and the company has demonstrated its ability many times in both acquiring and successfully integrating companies with similar business models as DSV Panalpina. The value of the GIL acquisition is USD 4.2 billion (DKK 26 billion).

    Global Integrated Logistics is part of Agility and one of the world’s top freight forwarding and contract logistics providers (3PL). In 2020, the company had USD 4 billion in revenue, mainly related to air & sea freight and a workforce of approximately 17,000 employees.

    DSV recently completed the integration of the company’s largest acquisition to date, the Swiss Panalpina, and with the acquisition of GIL, DSV Panalpina will become the world’s 3rd largest transport and logistics company with a combined pro forma revenue of approximately DKK 142 billion (around USD 22 billion) – an increase of around 23% – and a combined workforce of more than 70,000 employees.

    Especially the Air & Sea-division, the largest division of DSV Panalpina, will be substantially strengthened with the acquisition of GIL and will consolidate the rank among the largest providers globally with close to 2.8 million containers (TEUs) and more than 1.6 million tonnes of air freight transported annually. The contract logistics capabilities, which are increasingly important due to complex supply chains and changing distribution channels, will strengthen DSV’s Solutions division with GIL’s additional warehousing capacity of more than 1.4 million square metres, mainly in APAC and the Middle East. Furthermore, GIL will add road freight activities to DSV’s network in both Europe and the Middle East and thereby increase DSV’s competitiveness across all three divisions.

    DSV and GIL are a strong match with valuable synergies as a result of similarities in both business models, services and strategies. According to the Group CEO of DSV Panalpina, Jens Bjørn Andersen, there are many good reasons to join forces with the Middle Eastern transport and logistics provider:

    DSV has long been known for its acquisition strategy and has proven successful in both acquiring and integrating companies, most recently Swiss Panalpina in 2019 and American UTi Worldwide in 2015. The focus on scalability remains one of the key competitive advantages in freight forwarding with significant operational and commercial benefits in a highly fragmented market.

    DSV Panalpina and GIL expect to close the transaction in Q3 2021 provided conditions are met and necessary approvals are obtained. Until then, DSV Panalpina and GIL will continue to operate separately and independently.

    About Agility

    Agility has expanded its global footprint through a series of successful acquisitions and is an emerging markets leader, investor in emerging technologies and companies, and champion of sustainable and responsible business. The company has multiple lines of business. Agility’s Global Integrated Logistics business (which will now be sold to DSV) offers freight forwarding and contract logistics services. Agility’s Logistics Parks business develops and operates warehousing and light industrial parks across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Agility’s subsidiary companies offer fuel logistics, airport services, commercial real estate and facilities management, customer digitization, and remote infrastructure services.

    About Global Integrated Logistics (GIL)

    Agility’s stand-alone Global Integrated Logistics (GIL) business is a leading global transport and logistics provider with a strong footprint in emerging markets. The business offers a mix of integrated logistics services including air, ocean and road freight forwarding services, contract logistics and specialised logistics capabilities. GIL operates a flexible, customer-centric, and sustainability-driven business, with a global workforce of approximately 17,000 people, and service-provision across 100+ countries around the world. GIL empowers businesses of all sizes, from small businesses to large multinationals, through sector-specific expertise and digital tools and technology to enhance supply chain efficiency. In 2020, GIL reported revenues of USD 4.0 billion, adjusted EBITDA of USD 257 million, and adjusted EBIT of USD 129 million.

Другие новости по темам: Agility, GIL, Global Integrated Logistics, DSV Panalpina  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 27

11:20 Carnival Corporation contracts Bureau Veritas to support a return to cruising
11:02 Fincantieri and Almaviva sign a collaboration agreement
10:34 DSV Panalpina acquires Agility’s Global Integrated Logistics business
10:22 Oil prices start rising
10:16 USCG repatriates 2 migrants to Cuba
10:05 Port of Pécem signs Memorandum of Understanding for implementation of Green Hydrogen HUB
09:58 SpaceX comes to Port of Long Beach
09:21 Baltic Dry Index as of July 7

2021 April 26

18:31 ABS joins Flag and Class leaders to launch the Maritime Technologies Forum
18:01 Vitol acquires stake in green hydrogen company Gen2 Energy
17:38 Northern Dvina River Shipping Company opens navigation in Northern Dvina river basin
17:16 CMA CGM+ launches a new financing solution SHIPFIN B/L
16:53 Admiral Nevelskoy ferry built by Nevsky Shipyard arrives in Korsakov
16:32 USCG Cutter Bear returns home after interdicting more than $140 million of illicit drugs
16:21 Russian Pollock plant is certified according to MSC standards
15:42 Finnlines reports successful launch of its hybrid ro-ro vessel
15:03 Qatar Navigation announces amendment of the Articles of Association to increase the percentage of non-Qatari ownership from 49% to 100%
14:41 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 22,862 pmt
14:23 Scottish Ports Group Publishes 2021 Scottish Election Priorities
14:03 Equinor revises start-up date for Hammerfest LNG
13:39 RF Navy’s Northern Fleet ships involved in exercises to resolve crisis situations in Arctic return to their permanent deployment points
13:15 Jan De Nul orders highly powered versatile trenching vehicle Swordfish
12:44 The Port Authority of Valencia will reduce the energy consumption of its buildings by 23%
12:22 Entire production chain of RFC group certified for compliance with MSC standards
11:58 Sailing practice of 2021 started on Mir sailing ship
11:13 Baltics' largest agricultural company partners with dry bulk cargo terminal in Riga port
10:40 Port of Ventspils throughput in January-March 2021 fell by 4% YoY
10:17 China ports container volume rises 14.6% in March of 2021
09:55 Minvostokrazvitiya, Sakhalin Region Gov't and ROSATOM sign agreement concerning cooperation in creation of hydrogen cluster
09:31 Oil prices show a moderate decrease
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of April 23

2021 April 25

15:09 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 44th FRC strengthening defense capabilities in the Arabian Gulf
14:27 USCG seizes 216 lbs of marijuana near South Padre Island
13:46 New solution BM-Feeder, feedering the Next Generation Turbines
12:25 Development plans for Troll West electrification handed over to the authorities
11:08 EURONAV orders two newbuild LNG-, Ammonia-ready VLCCS and one option to add a third

2021 April 24

15:18 USCG repatriates 18 migrants to the Dominican Republic
14:26 Equinor and partners to develop Askeladd Vest
13:23 Humber Freeport to be well established by Autumn 2021
12:39 Contract award for Siem Spearfish
11:43 Maritime industry to meet again at 40th edition of Europort
11:42 Maritime industry to meet again at 40th edition of Europort
10:57 Samskip drives forward with commitment to sustainable marine biofuels

2021 April 23

18:05 WinGD & CSPI collaborate for X40DF engine
17:55 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Philadelphia with Classic Maritime
17:26 NOVATEK’s AGM approves 2020 dividends
17:04 Production capacity of Russian ports to grow by 155.93 million tonnes per year between 2021 and 2023
16:58 Damen delivers Multi Cat to Leask Marine in record time
16:45 Grimaldi christened hybrid ro-ro unit Eco Savona at the port of Savona
16:15 South Florida Container Terminal ready for gateway growth
16:00 Sergey Ivanov considers it reasonable to build cruise ships for the Far East and Kamchatka
15:51 Port of Antwerp container throughput up by 0.6% to 2.3% TEUs in Q1 2021
15:31 The Wilhelmsen and thyssenkrupp JV digitize, print, test and deliver a cooling water pipe connector
14:48 35 crab catching ships worth RUB 60 billion to be built in Russia by 2024
14:26 World Maritime University contributes to Second World Ocean Assessment
14:02 A.P. Moller - Maersk’s block train transports COVID-19 antigen self-test kits from China to UK
13:35 Operation of Klaipėda LNG terminal temporarily suspended due to scheduled maintenance works
13:02 Lloyd’s Market Association advices underwriters of poised situation in Ukraine
12:57 North Sea Port posts results for Q1 2021
12:14 BC Ferries marks Earth Day with the launch of its sixth battery electric-hybrid vessel