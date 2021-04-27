2021 April 27 09:58

SpaceX comes to Port of Long Beach

The Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners on Monday approved a new sublease agreement with Space Explorations Technologies Corp. – known widely as SpaceX – to provide the company with a marine terminal for its West Coast rocket recovery operations.



On Saturday, May 1, the pioneering space technology company will take over part of a waterfront, wharf-equipped Long Beach facility vacated just over one year ago by Sea Launch, a commercial satellite launching company that had been based at the Port for 20 years.



“We’re extremely pleased to reach an agreement that will bring Space Exploration Technologies Corp. to the Port of Long Beach. This pact will benefit both parties,” said Long Beach Harbor Commission President Frank Colonna. “We welcome SpaceX to the Port family.”



“This is a good fit for the Port, as we offer the industry-leading facilities and services that are perfectly suited to SpaceX’s mission,” said Mario Cordero, Executive Director of the Port of Long Beach. “I would like to commend our Port team, especially our Real Estate division, for developing this agreement with SpaceX.”



SpaceX will occupy about 6.5 acres on the Port’s Pier T, which was once the site of a U.S. Navy complex. The Hawthorne, Calif.-based company will utilize the site’s existing wharf to dock its vessels and offload equipment.



As part of its goal to foster economic activity to the region, the Port has been actively looking for a new tenant since the previous occupant – Sea Launch – departed in February 2020.



The Port of Long Beach is one of the world’s premier seaports, a gateway for trans-Pacific trade and a trailblazer in goods movement and environmental stewardship. With 175 shipping lines connecting Long Beach to 217 seaports, the Port handles $170 billion in trade annually, supporting more than 575,000 Southern California jobs.